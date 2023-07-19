Former Spanish Fort standout Kris Abrams-Draine has established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the SEC during his time at Missouri. He arrived on campus as a wide receiver, which was one of the many positions he played for the Toros but switched to defense following his freshman year with the Tigers.
Last season he was second in the SEC in pass breakups with 14, which tied for ninth in the country. He is also prominent on special teams for Missouri. At Spanish Fort, his main position was wide receiver, but as a senior, he switched to quarterback to help his team. He rushed for 1,745 yards and 19 touchdowns and passed for 723 yards and nine scores, having switched to quarterback after the first two games of the year. He also played defense and on special teams.
On Monday, he met with members of the media on the first day of the annual SEC Football Media Days in Nashville. His question-and-answer session is included here, which features comments about former Spanish Fort teammate D.J. James, who is now at Auburn after transferring from Oregon:
Question
This is a secondary that was solidified, one of the best in the conference last year, but you all decided to come back and make another run at this thing. What went into that decision, and do you feel like this could be one of the better secondaries in the SEC?
Answer
Yes, I feel like this is going to be one of the best secondaries in the SEC, but everybody had their own decision, so I feel like they just made their best decision for them. We didn’t really talk about it together like we were coming back. We just wanted everybody to make the best decision for them.
Question
You’re ending your third season as a defensive back for the Tigers and unlike your past two seasons, you have the same defensive coordinator. What’s the benefit this offseason and are there any advantages to not having to learn a new defensive system and being in the same system that you were the previous year?
Answer
Yes, I think it’s an advantage because if you know the plays we just can change the little things in the play to make it better.
Question
What can you tell us about D.J. James — you and him are now both big-time players in the SEC? How does that feel to be at that spot with one of your buddies and what can you tell us about him as a player and a person?
Answer
D.J. is like my best friend, but he has been locking receivers down since high school. When I changed to DB, I asked him a lot of questions because I knew he would lead me the right way. He is a great person too.
Question
What are his best qualities as a corner?
Answer
He’s got perfect technique. He is patient on his back pedal and he is natural. He is a natural cornerback.
Question
Another one about D.J. Who was the better high school player?
Answer
Me. [Laughs.]
Question
Any reason why?
Answer
Because I played everything. I didn't just play defense.
Question
What’s going to be a great season for you? What does that look like at the end of the season?
Answer
If we have a winning record and we go to a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Question
Last year a lot of the talk as the season progressed was you and the NFL, those words becoming synonymous. When you start hearing stuff like that and you come into the season knowing that you can continue to accentuate your skills, when you think about the NFL, is that something that’s a goal for you that you think that’s attainable coming into next year?
Answer
I feel like every player in college’s goal is to go to the NFL, but I feel like I can’t think about that because that will just block what I’m doing right now. I’m just going to be where my feet at.
Question
As you just mentioned, you said you can play everything, and of course, you came to Mizzou. You started off as a receiver. Then you played corner. You played special teams. How does that versatility help you in regards to the next level and do you believe that makes you more valuable to NFL teams come draft time?
Answer
Yes, because if you can do more, then there will always be a spot for you. Like special teams, a lot of players in the next level have to play special teams, so I feel like I might as well do it now and get used to it before I just go to the NFL and try to do it there.
Question
Is the Senior Bowl in your future? And how has Luther Burden III helped you become better?
Answer
Being from Mobile, Alabama, I used to watch the Senior Bowl every year, so it’s always been a dream of mine to come back to my hometown and play. Yeah, Luther, he is a great athlete. I feel like he is one of the best athletes I have seen in my whole life. He is just a playmaker. When he gets the ball he is going to make something happen.
Question
Missouri has been a .500 program since you arrived and since 2019 Missouri has gone .500 in the regular season. To take the next step, like you said, to get to a New Year’s Six bowl game, to get to a winning record, is that something that’s conscious that’s talked about? And how do you get to that level?
Answer
That’s what we’ve been working on the whole offseason, is finding a way to finish those close games and come over the hump. So we’ve just been making the players be accountable. It’s a player-led team now, so everybody is accountable.
