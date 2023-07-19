MISSOURI DB KRIS ABRAMS-DRAINE

MISSOURI DB KRIS ABRAMS-DRAINE (Photo courtesy of Missouri Athletics)

Former Spanish Fort standout Kris Abrams-Draine has established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the SEC during his time at Missouri. He arrived on campus as a wide receiver, which was one of the many positions he played for the Toros but switched to defense following his freshman year with the Tigers.

Last season he was second in the SEC in pass breakups with 14, which tied for ninth in the country. He is also prominent on special teams for Missouri. At Spanish Fort, his main position was wide receiver, but as a senior, he switched to quarterback to help his team. He rushed for 1,745 yards and 19 touchdowns and passed for 723 yards and nine scores, having switched to quarterback after the first two games of the year. He also played defense and on special teams.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.