Following a 9-9 first quarter against Jackson in the championship game of the Mitchell Tournament’s girls’ bracket, McGill-Toolen head coach Carla Berry challenged her team to buckle down on defense. The message was received. The Yellow Jackets allowed Jackson just four points in the second quarter and only five in the third period en route to a 36-28 victory last Friday afternoon at UMS-Wright’s Wilson Gym.
With Jackson center Naomi Jones the focus of McGill’s defensive efforts, the Yellow Jackets took control of the game and sprinkled in some offense of their own as well, leading 22-13 at the half and 32-18 heading into the final period.
“They’re a really good team and obviously the big kind, No. 31, Naomi [Jones] — if you don’t play good defense they will punish you for that,” Berry said. “They have really good shooters and she’s a handful and you have to strategically plan for how you want to defend her. I thought we did a good job of keeping a body on her and then rotating to the shooters and protecting the basket and protecting the paint.”
Tournament Most Valuable Player Anna Reed McNeese scored 11 points for McGill while Lindsey Cox, named to the all-tournament team, had 10. Samantha Burroughs chipped in six points.
The win moved McGill’s record to 15-3 on the year and the Yellow Jackets are headed to New Orleans this week to play in the Sugar Bowl tournament, which will feature several top teams from both the Gulf Coast region and nationally ranked teams. Berry said the experience, along with the Mitchell Tournament, is important as area play begins.
“Anytime you can play competition the likes of what we’ve seen the last three days, that’s going to prepare you for what you’re going to see in the backstretch in area,” she said.
As for her team, Berry said she likes its chemistry.
“They are a group of kids who have been together a long time,” she said. “Four of them played on the same CYO team and they’ve all played AAU basketball together. They get along really well and that translates to how well they play together on the court. I like the way we move the basketball. They are very unselfish. We’re able to change from game to game and opponent to opponent, which I’m asking them to do, and I like the fact they have matured. We were struggling this time last year, so I like that they have matured through some of the experiences we went through last year.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
