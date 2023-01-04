MCGILL-TOOLEN GIRLS’ BASKETBALL TEAM
Following a 9-9 first quarter against Jackson in the championship game of the Mitchell Tournament’s girls’ bracket, McGill-Toolen head coach Carla Berry challenged her team to buckle down on defense. The message was received. The Yellow Jackets allowed Jackson just four points in the second quarter and only five in the third period en route to a 36-28 victory last Friday afternoon at UMS-Wright’s Wilson Gym.

With Jackson center Naomi Jones the focus of McGill’s defensive efforts, the Yellow Jackets took control of the game and sprinkled in some offense of their own as well, leading 22-13 at the half and 32-18 heading into the final period.

