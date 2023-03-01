It would be hard to not have a strong reaction to Deion Sanders’ recent rant about the family dynamic he looks for in recruits.
If you missed it, here’s what the former NFL legend and new Colorado head coach had to say:
“Well, we have different attributes,” Sanders told Rick Eisen of the NFL Network. “Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different. We want mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [grade point average] and up. Because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all. Because he has to be a leader of men.
“Defensive linemen is totally opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he’s on free lunch,” Sanders continued. “I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue Mama. Like Mama barely made the flight. And I want him to just go get it.
“It’s a whole different attribute that you look for in different positions. And we have that stuff just chronicled. We know what we want, and we go get it.”
It doesn’t matter if you’re a Reagan Republican or a Yellow Dog Democrat, there’s some red meat to pounce on in those opinions expressed by Sanders.
It’s easy to be fired up by the fact that somebody of prominence — even if it’s the controversial new football coach of a downtrodden program — is finally pointing out the undeniable advantages of raising a child in a two-parent home.
It’s also just as easy to be irritated with Sanders for discriminating against kids from single-parent homes and the mothers who have had to work overtime to make sure they are raising productive sons in safe and supportive homes.
Let’s deal with the quarterback argument first. If Sanders wants to eliminate quarterbacks who don’t have a strong father figure in the household, I wonder what his criteria for president of the United States would be. Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan were both raised in single-parent homes. Didn’t those men go on to be successful leaders?
How about Andrew Jackson, Theodore Roosevelt, Herbert Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt and Bill Clinton? How to classify Gerald Ford, who was adopted at a very young age and went on to be both a football star at Michigan and president of the United States?
When it comes to actual quarterbacks, there are plenty of examples of great players who grew up with different household dynamics. C.J. Stroud worked hard to become one of the best quarterbacks in Ohio State history despite his father being imprisoned in the famous Folsom State Prison in California. Would Sanders reject Stroud if he wanted to transfer to Colorado instead of being selected into the first round of the NFL Draft? He might, considering Sanders’ own son is in line to be Colorado’s starting quarterback.
By the way, the twice-divorced Sanders raised his son (his starting quarterback) in a single-parent home. It’s hard to know what the coach would think about the parent who raised Shedeur Sanders to be such a fine young man and outstanding quarterback prospect.
Sanders’ standard of wanting defensive linemen from single-parent households is problematic, as well. Perhaps the best defensive lineman in Alabama history, Jonathan Allen, wouldn’t qualify to play for Sanders. The same would be true about the fabulous Bosa brothers.
So, Sanders clearly has some flaws in his thinking.
But simply bashing Sanders misses the point. There are huge advantages for children who are raised with both a strong father and mother in the household. It’s not being derogatory to hard-working single parents to acknowledge what almost every social worker, psychiatrist and law enforcement officer could report.
But to rule out an entire group of people based on something they can’t control is the very definition of discrimination.
It’s possible to point out the importance of fathers taking an active role in the lives of their children without being degrading toward thousands of young football players trying to become successful. Unfortunately, Sanders missed the mark.
