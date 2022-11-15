Midway through the season, it appeared Mobile Christian’s chances of playing in the postseason had been eliminated. The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) ruled the Leopards had used an ineligible player in the first half of the season and as a result, four on-the-field victories were forfeited, leaving Mobile Christian with an 0-5 record as the Leopards also had a loss to Athens Academy in Georgia during that stretch.
To make matters worse, the Leopards also lost their next two games — a 31-28 loss to Pensacola Christian and a 29-28 loss to Hillcrest-Evergreen — both in overtime, with one at home and one on the road.
Suddenly, the team that had been ranked in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 3A Top 10 was officially without a victory and on the verge of being eliminated from the playoffs. However, the Leopards’ final three games of the regular season were all region games and they won them all — 31-14 over Cottage Hill Christian, 29-14 over Flomaton and 34-7 over Thomasville. That gave them a 3-4 region record and they won the tiebreaker with Cottage Hill and Hillcrest-Evergreen, both of which also finished 3-4 in the region, and they claimed the fourth and final playoff berth.
Mobile Christian has used that opening well. In the first round of the 3A playoffs, they traveled to Houston Academy, knocking off the previously unbeaten and No. 4-ranked Raiders 36-30. Last week the Leopards won their second-round matchup against Trinity Presbyterian in 27-13 fashion.
That sends them to the 3A quarterfinals this Friday at Pike County. The win over Trinity also earned the Leopards the Lagniappe Team of the Week honor. The Lagniappe Team of the Week is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
“To say this has been a year of adversity is an understatement,” Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell said. “We’ve just had so many different challenges with our team. But I can’t say enough great things about our senior class. After the forfeitures were announced we really didn’t feel like we’d have much of a chance of being in the playoffs. And they just kept working and kept playing and stayed focused and we find ourselves in the playoffs.”
Not just in the playoffs, but advancing to at least the third round of games. This was one of the team’s goals, it just took a much different route than expected.
“Last summer, we had an outstanding strength program, which has been really good, and we set a goal that we wanted to play in 15 games [reaching state title game], and we still have that goal in play,” Cottrell said.
Standing in the Leopards’ way of that goal is Pike County, a team that was winless last season but has turned things around under new head coach Mark Hurt.
“We’re going to play a very good Pike County team,” Cottrell said. “They were very young last year and they played a lot of guys. They really have an outstanding team and they are getting better every week. They have gone from 0-9 to what they are now [8-3]. They are a very challenging opponent, so we’re going to have to play well.”
Cottrell noted he could say the same thing about his team — a team he said has been led by a strong defense that features Sterling Dixon, P.J. Sullivan and Camden Lawson, and has an offensive unit that “hasn’t topped out yet but is getting better each week.”
“One thing that our team has done is they’ve become very unselfish,” Cottrell said. “We play a lot of people and they are a very encouraging group. We’re just really excited about still being alive [in the playoffs].”
The winner of Friday’s Mobile Christian-Pike County game will face the winner of Friday’s Thomasville-St. James game in the 3A semifinals.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.