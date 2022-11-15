USA Football vs Texas State

South Alabama Football vs Texas State, Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (Scott Donaldson)

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

As he slipped behind the defender in the end zone, then made a nice, diving catch of the pass from quarterback Carter Bradley, South Alabama wide receiver Devin Voisin made sure he stayed in bounds. As he popped up off the Hancock Whitney Stadium turf to celebrate he noticed the official did not have his arms raised signaling a touchdown. Instead, he was waving his arms in front of his body, indicating Voisin had made the catch out of bounds.

Voisin did not agree with the official’s view of the play and immediately ran toward his coaches, imploring them to challenge the call and have replay officials review the play. “I was in,” he said more than once.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.