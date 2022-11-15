As he slipped behind the defender in the end zone, then made a nice, diving catch of the pass from quarterback Carter Bradley, South Alabama wide receiver Devin Voisin made sure he stayed in bounds. As he popped up off the Hancock Whitney Stadium turf to celebrate he noticed the official did not have his arms raised signaling a touchdown. Instead, he was waving his arms in front of his body, indicating Voisin had made the catch out of bounds.
Voisin did not agree with the official’s view of the play and immediately ran toward his coaches, imploring them to challenge the call and have replay officials review the play. “I was in,” he said more than once.
The play was reviewed and, as they say, upon further review, the receiver was in bounds when he made the catch, resulting in a touchdown.
The play was a 28-yard scoring play that countered a Texas State touchdown just three minutes earlier. This was early in the fourth quarter and put the Jaguars back in front by 17 points of a game they would win 38-21. The play also highlighted the impact Voisin, a 6-foot-0, 190-pound sophomore from Crestview, Fla., has had in the Jags’ passing attack this season. He had six catches in the game for 118 yards and two touchdowns; he also hauled in a 41-yard pass from Bradley on the game’s fourth play from scrimmage to give South Alabama a quick 7-0 lead.
It was his second 100-yard receiving game this season and the first time in his Jags’ career he has scored two touchdowns in one game. It gave Voisin, whose twin, Jaden, is a starter in the Jags’ secondary, 44 catches in 10 games this year for 585 yards and three touchdowns. Last year, he had no receptions. The previous season he made two catches for six yards.
Now a key member of the Jags’ receiving corps, he wasn’t going to let them take his touchdown away.
“When I caught it, I looked down at my knees and I saw they were down on the ground [in the end zone],” Voisin said after the game. “Then I looked at the ref and he said I was out, and I said, ‘There’s no way, there’s no way.’ It was kind of like a flashback to [the] Troy [game] whenever I caught the ball and they called it back. So I was like, there’s no way they can take it from me and I told [the coaches] to [video] review it and it came out in our favor.”
Voisin’s emergence in the South Alabama offense began during spring practice. With Jalen Tolbert headed to the NFL, the Jags’ coaching staff was seeking receivers to help returning starters Jalen Wayne and Caullin Lacy. Voisin stepped seamlessly into the role.
“You look at Devin Voisn and what he’s been able to do offensively,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said. “I always thought it was interesting, and it was probably the first indicator that I realized, [but] you saw good things from him in spring football. But as we went into the summertime and those players went out on the field and did their workouts, I would talk to Carter [Bradley] after every workout — ‘what do you like? What are you seeing?’ And he kept mentioning Devin Voisin. That guy kept showing up.”
Voisin has become a go-to receiver for Bradley, a Toledo transfer, all season. And with Wayne and Lacy, he is part of a trio of receivers that has made clutch catches and explosive plays for the Jags’ offense. Against Louisiana-Monroe, each of the three receivers produced more than 100 receiving yards and Bradley passed for a school-record 420 yards. Voisin had seven catches for 141 yards, but no TD, while Lacy caught 12 passes for 133 yards and a score. Wayne had two TDs and 127 yards on five catches.
Voisin and the others will be counted on again this week as the Jags travel to Southern Miss for a 2:30 p.m. game that will be broadcast on the NFL Network.
“That’s [Texas State game] a big win because it was our next game, but eight [wins] is not our goal,” Voisin said. “The goal is to win out and finish with the most wins possible. So it’s on to the next game.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
