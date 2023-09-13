Spanish Fort linebacker Sterling Dixon, formerly of Mobile Christian, is one of 51 players across the country to be named to the 2023 Dick Butkus Award high school preseason watch list.
The award honors the best high school linebacker in the country. Dixon, an Alabama commit, is one of only two players from the state of Alabama to make the preseason list, joining Hoover’s Bradley Shaw.
Dixon, a 6-foot-3, 211-pounder, made 172 tackles last season at Mobile Christian and has already established himself as one of the top defensive players and tacklers for Spanish Fort just three games into the current season. Dixon also collected 18 sacks and 39 tackles for a loss last season en route to being selected as the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 3A Lineman of the Year.
JAGS’ SOFTBALL SETS FALL GAMES
South Alabama softball announced its fall schedule last week. Highlighting the eight-game home slate is a game at Jaguar Field against perennial power Florida State in late October. The fall schedule gets underway on Sunday, Sept. 24, with a contest versus Pearl River Community College at 1 p.m. Five days later, South is scheduled to take on Bishop State at 5 p.m. (Sept. 29) before closing out September with a noon contest against Northwest Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The Jaguars will play five of their eight games during the month of October, beginning with Mississippi Gulf Coast on Oct. 6 (4 p.m.). They will also host the University of Mobile (Oct. 18, 4 p.m.), Wallace State-Hanceville (Oct. 20, 4 p.m.), Coastal Alabama (Oct. 27, 4 p.m.) and Florida State (Oct. 29, noon).
Mobile finished with 40 wins and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament. FSU ended the 2023 season with a 58-11 record and clinched the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championship and the ACC Tournament championship. FSU also made a return to the Women’s College World Series where the Noles won their first three games to advance to the championship series before falling to Oklahoma.
SHC’S BOYER HONORED
Spring Hill College’s Mikayla Boyer was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Defensive Player of the Week last week. The reigning conference Defensive Player of the Year led the Badgers’ defense with 58 digs across three matches. Her efforts helped SHC to its first win over a Top 25-ranked team in the NCAA era and a perfect 3-0 start to the season.
JAGS SOCCER TOPS UAB
The South Alabama women’s soccer team closed out its non-conference play undefeated for the first time in program history with a 3-0 win over UAB at The Cage last Sunday night. The win extended South’s undefeated streak at home as well, with the last loss for the Jags in Mobile coming against Ole Miss on Sept. 2, 2021. The Jaguars dominated the Blazers offensively in the first half, taking nine shots compared to UAB’s one, but were unable to find the back of the net through 30 minutes of action until Chiara Singarella netted her fourth goal of the season off a Gracie Wilson assist to take a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute. South held off the UAB counterattack, taking a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, the Jags continued to pressure the Blazer defense, adding seven more shots while holding UAB to four. South Alabama tacked on another goal in the 59th minute, this one courtesy of a header from Gabby Hollar off a Singarella assist. The goal was Hollar’s sixth of the season, which leads the Jaguar squad. Wilson added a third goal in the 81st minute off an assist from Kailey Littleford to secure the 3-0 win over UAB. Goalkeeper Jaidy Gutierrez Campos recorded another clean sheet, her fourth of the season and the team’s fifth. She faced five shots and recorded one save.
South Alabama head coach Richard Moore said, “Sometimes you get it right. UAB is a good team, make no mistake. They have had some great results and they have a good overall record. They are a good team and it took a special performance to win this one tonight. It doesn’t matter if they were their best or not, we were brilliant tonight. We had multiple scorers, multiple players got assists, I thought we were firing on all cylinders.”
