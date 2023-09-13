STERLING DIXON (FIle Photo)

Spanish Fort linebacker Sterling Dixon, formerly of Mobile Christian, is one of 51 players across the country to be named to the 2023 Dick Butkus Award high school preseason watch list.

The award honors the best high school linebacker in the country. Dixon, an Alabama commit, is one of only two players from the state of Alabama to make the preseason list, joining Hoover’s Bradley Shaw.

 

