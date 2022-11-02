Asked what will be missed most by his absence following the death of former Georgia head football coach and athletics director and fellow Mobilian Vince Dooley last Friday, Ivan Maisel did not hesitate in his response.
“Common sense,” Maisel said.
And with those two words, Maisel, vice president/editorial and senior writer at On3.com, echoed many of the sentiments of those who knew Dooley well, both in college athletics and in his personal life.
“We live in a time when UCLA and USC think it’s smart to join the Big Ten,” Maisel said. “Over and above the probably inevitable changes to college athletics with NIL [name, image, likeness] and the [transfer] portal, you need common sense to shepherd the sport through those transitions, but you really need common sense when you’ve got administrators who think joining a conference 1,500 miles away is a good idea. You’ve got to be able to trust somebody who’s in charge.”
Maisel said Dooley, who was 90 at the time of his death, brought leadership and common sense qualities to college athletics, both as a coach and as an administrator.
“Vince was, and I hate using the past tense, such an intelligent, perceptive man over and above his ability as a football coach,” Maisel said. “He understood people and he just exuded courtliness. But he always had a twinkle in his eye and you always knew there was something going on in there. His sense of humor never failed — it was very dry, but it was always there.
“I always felt a kinship to him because of Mobile and he responded to me in kind. We were both expatriate Mobilians. I looked forward to seeing him and I always tried to find a reason to pick his brain for a story when I was taking the temperature of college athletics. When you wanted to know what people were thinking, I always wanted to know how Vince viewed an issue.”
Another sportswriter, Tony Barnhart, who had a close working and personal relationship with Dooley, expressed some of the same sentiments as Maisel.
“The thing I hope people have come to know over the years is he was so much more than a football coach,” Barnhart said. “He was a truly Renaissance man who had interests in a lot of different things. He was a master gardener; his flower garden behind his house was absolutely breathtaking. He was an incredible Civil War historian who had been to just about every major Civil War battleground and he knew all the history. He had done books of that nature and he was such a good gardener he had his own hydrangea named after him. He had created his own hydrangea.
“Obviously, he was an incredible football coach, an incredible athletic administrator, a hall of famer who has won every award you can win that has anything to do with intercollegiate athletics, and that’s all great. But he was so much more than that.”
Dooley was an all-state player in football and basketball at McGill while growing up in Mobile. He attended Auburn where he played football and turned to coaching after his graduation. He spent 25 years as Georgia’s head coach (1964-88) where he posted a 201-77-10 record. He led the Bulldogs to six SEC championships and the 1980 national championship. He has been inducted into the halls of fame in Alabama (1984), Georgia (1978) and Mobile (1989) and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994. He won several Coach of the Year awards and was named the Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award winner in 2009.
Following his stint as Georgia’s football coach, Dooley spent more than two decades as the school’s athletics director, where he helped build the Bulldogs’ program into one of the top athletic departments in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.