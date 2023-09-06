Duke QB Riley Leonard

Duke QB Riley Leonard / Photo courtesy of Duke Athletics

There were a few college football observers who mentioned Fairhope’s Riley Leonard as an underdog candidate for the Heisman Trophy this season, based on his play from a year ago.

That talk was considered a tip of the cap for his efforts in leading the Blue Devils to a 9-4 record that included a 30-13 victory over UCF in the Military Bowl in which Leonard was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.