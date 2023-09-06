There were a few college football observers who mentioned Fairhope’s Riley Leonard as an underdog candidate for the Heisman Trophy this season, based on his play from a year ago.
That talk was considered a tip of the cap for his efforts in leading the Blue Devils to a 9-4 record that included a 30-13 victory over UCF in the Military Bowl in which Leonard was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
It appears Leonard may have enhanced his Heisman Trophy stock following Monday night’s performance. The former All-State athlete at Fairhope in football and basketball led the Blue Devils to a 28-7 upset of then-No. 9-ranked Clemson Monday night at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium, setting off a huge celebration with fans rushing the field as the final seconds ticked off the stadium’s scoreboard clock.
Clemson held a 7-6 halftime lead after a fumble on a punt by Duke put the Tigers in the red zone, leading to a touchdown. Duke had settled for a pair of field goals in the first half. But Leonard and his offensive unit, as well as strong play by the Duke defense, led to Duke outscoring Clemson 22-0 in the second half and claiming their first victory over a Top 10-ranked team since 1989, when the Blue Devils beat No. 7-ranked Clemson.
It was Leonard’s 44-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the second half that sparked the victory. He broke away from the grasp of a Clemson defender in the backfield, slipped around the right end, stiff-armed another Clemson defensive player around the 20-yard line and tip-toed down the sideline to the end zone for the score. At the end of the game, Leonard took a knee on three consecutive plays to run out the clock. With fans surrounding him at midfield, Leonard held tightly onto the football used on the final play, making sure it did not elude his grasp.
Later during a postgame interview on ESPN, Duke head coach Mike Elko spoke of the leadership and contributions Leonard brings to the Duke program.
“He’s the playmaker that we have that can make things out of nothing,” Elko said. “That’s a little of what that touchdown was. I don’t know that it was necessarily the right play for the defense they were in, and we certainly didn’t block it real well, but 44 yards later he was in the end zone. He makes a kid miss and outruns a Clemson corner[back] into the end zone. That’s just him. He has the ability to elevate his play at the right moment against the right teams since I got here. He did it a lot last year, and he was able to do it again tonight.”
Leonard passed for 175 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 98 yards, including the 44-yard touchdown run, giving him 219 total yards for the night.
Elko, in just his second year at Duke, won his 10thgame at the school faster than anyone else in the history of the program, needing just 14 games. Up next for the Blue Devils will be Lafayette at Duke this Saturday, followed by games against Northwestern and UConn. On Sept. 30, Leonard, Elko and Duke will face another Top 25 team when Notre Dame visits Wallace Wade Stadium. A game against Florida State, which beat LSU on Sunday, awaits later this season in Tallahassee.
Milroe produces big game: The preseason was filled with a question often repeated by Alabama fans: Who will be the starting quarterback? Head coach Nick Saban announced a few days prior to the Crimson Tide’s season-opener against Middle Tennessee that Jalen Milroe had won the job, and on Saturday, Milroe demonstrated why, leading the offense in a 56-7 victory. Selected as the SEC’s co-Offensive Player of the Week, Milroe, replacing now NFL quarterback Bryce Young at the position, became the first quarterback in school history to pass for three touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in the same game. He played just three quarters, but during that time he threw for 194 yards (13 of 18) while rushing for 48 yards, tops for the Tide.
Former Mobile Christian standout Deontae Lawson, who called Alabama’s defensive signals from his linebacker position, finished with seven total tackles, including two tackles for a loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry.
Trio share AU duties: As previously announced, Auburn tabbed Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne as its starting quarterback, but he shared time at the position with Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner in the Tigers’ 59-14 win over UMass to open the Hugh Freeze era at the school. Thorne was 10 of 17, passing for 141 yards and one touchdown, with Ashford going two for six for three yards and Geriner connecting on both his passing attempts for 59 yards. Ashford’s biggest contributions came as a rusher. He carried the ball nine times for 51 yards and three touchdowns. Thorne had three carries for 15 yards and Geriner had no rushing attempts.
Big week for Sun Belt: South Alabama was one of just four Sun Belt Conference teams to lose its season-opening game, falling at Tulane. Arkansas State was hammered at Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina lost at UCLA and Old Dominion lost at Virginia Tech. The biggest win for the league was Texas State’s 11-point win at Baylor, while Louisiana-Monroe topped Army. This week’s top games in the Sun Belt include Troy at Kansas State, Southern Miss at Florida State, App State at North Carolina and James Madison at Virginia.
