Former McGill-Toolen standout Barry Dunning Jr. is headed to UAB. Dunning, who spent last season as a member of the Arkansas basketball team, entered the transfer portal almost a month ago. He was pursued by several schools, including South Alabama, but announced via Twitter last week he is signing with UAB and head coach Andy Kennedy.

Dunning appeared in just 16 games for the Razorbacks with only one start. He averaged just 3.2 minutes of playing time and was 2 of 8 shooting from the field, 1 of 2 from the free throw line and pulled down three rebounds. That’s quite the change from his senior season at McGill in which he averaged 25.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocked shots a game.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

