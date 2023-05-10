Former McGill-Toolen standout Barry Dunning Jr. is headed to UAB. Dunning, who spent last season as a member of the Arkansas basketball team, entered the transfer portal almost a month ago. He was pursued by several schools, including South Alabama, but announced via Twitter last week he is signing with UAB and head coach Andy Kennedy.
Dunning appeared in just 16 games for the Razorbacks with only one start. He averaged just 3.2 minutes of playing time and was 2 of 8 shooting from the field, 1 of 2 from the free throw line and pulled down three rebounds. That’s quite the change from his senior season at McGill in which he averaged 25.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocked shots a game.
He was named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year as a junior and senior and his senior season was named Mr. Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) and MaxPreps Alabama Player of the Year. Dunning, 6-foot-6, 195 pounds, was also a three-time, first-team ASWA Class 6A All-State selection. He was also the Most Valuable Player in the Alabama-Mississippi High School All-Star Game, scoring 22 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Last season, UAB posted a 29-10 overall record and finished as runner-up in the National Invitation Tournament, losing to North Texas 68-61 in the finale.
LAL WINS GSLL TITLE
Lower Alabama Lacrosse (LAL), a team featuring athletes from Baldwin County, won the recent Gulf South Lacrosse League (GSLL) championship held at E.E. Delaney Stadium on the St. Paul’s campus. The championship featured the top six teams from the 11-team league playing in first-round matches, semifinals and the championship match.
UMS-Wright, the No. 4 seed, defeated No. 5 seed Dutchtown of Ascension Parish, La., 11-8, while No. 3 seed Chaos of St. Tammany Parish, La., topped No. 6 seed St. Paul’s 9-2. Top-seeded LAL defeated UMS 13-9 in one semifinal match, while No. 2 seed Southern Elite of Ocean Springs, Miss., defeated Chaos 11-9.
The championship match between the top two seeds resulted in LAL taking an 8-7 victory in overtime, with Hunter Hyderally scoring the winning point. Hyderally was named the tournament’s Offensive Most Valuable Player with LAL teammates Ryker Holmes and Jonah Vickers sharing Defensive MVP honors.
UMS coach Drew Warren, in his first year with the team, was named Coach of the Year.
TEAM FOCUS EVENT MAY 16
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will be the keynote speaker at the annual Team Focus fundraising banquet this year, and he’ll be joined by Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele for a night of football talk. This year’s Team Focus banquet, the first time someone other than Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been the keynote speaker at the event in 14 years, is billed as “An Evening with John Harbaugh” and will take place on Tuesday, May 16, at the Mobile Convention Center. The banquet is the sole fundraising event for the organization each year.
The fundraising event will begin with a silent auction at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $100 each, with sponsorships priced at $1,000 (10-person table) and $6,000 (10-person table, Harbaugh meet-and-greet, Harbaugh autographed football, event signage, photo opportunity with Harbaugh, program ad) also available.
Harbaugh, who led the Ravens to the 2012 Super Bowl title, was named the Associated Press’s NFL Coach of the Year in 2019. He has been the Ravens’ head coach since 2008, posting a record of 147-95 with the team. He has led the Ravens to four AFC North titles.
Steele recently returned to Alabama as defensive coordinator. He was the linebackers coach there in 2014. He has also been a defensive coordinator at Auburn, Clemson, Miami and LSU and was head coach at Baylor.
Team Focus is rooted in utilizing leadership skills, Christian values, guidance and continual relationships to reach young men ages 10-18 that lack a father figure in their lives. The community-centered program focuses on positive influences and role models — including high-profile, nationally recognized collegiate and professional athletes and coaches — to reach young men through individual mentoring, tutoring, monthly social activities, leadership camps and scholarship opportunities.
For further information or tickets, phone the Team Focus office at 251-635-1515 or visit the organization’s website at teamfocususa.org.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.