(Left) Bayside Academy's Josh Gunther and (Right) Spanish Fort's Pierce Dutton were named the 1A-5A and 6A-7A 2023 Lagniappe Player's of The Year.

 Photos by Mike Kittrell

Baseball has long been not only a popular sport in the Mobile County-Baldwin County area, but it has also been a sport that has produced its fair share (and then some) of outstanding teams and talented players. That continues today. Proof of that statement comes in the announcement of the 2023 Lagniappe All-Area baseball team.

Divided into two teams — Class 6A-7A and Class 1A-5A — the all-star teams recognize a list of impressive individual performances from this past season’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) schedule of games. Many of the players making the All-Area team were instrumental in leading their respective teams to strong showings in the AHSAA postseason.

