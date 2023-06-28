Baseball has long been not only a popular sport in the Mobile County-Baldwin County area, but it has also been a sport that has produced its fair share (and then some) of outstanding teams and talented players. That continues today. Proof of that statement comes in the announcement of the 2023 Lagniappe All-Area baseball team.
Divided into two teams — Class 6A-7A and Class 1A-5A — the all-star teams recognize a list of impressive individual performances from this past season’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) schedule of games. Many of the players making the All-Area team were instrumental in leading their respective teams to strong showings in the AHSAA postseason.
Both teams include a 14-player first team and four superlative award selections — Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, Hitter of the Year and Coach of the Year — as well as a list of honorable mention selections.
The Class 6A-7A team is led by Player of the Year Pierce Dutton of Spanish Fort. Saraland left-hander Bryson Goff earned the Pitcher of the Year award, while Fairhope catcher Hollon Brock claimed the Hitter of the Year award. Spanish Fort’s J.D. Pruitt, who led the Toros to the state championship series, losing to Oxford, was named the Coach of the Year.
In Class 1A-5A, Bayside Academy’s Josh Gunther was selected as the Player of the Year. UMS-Wright’s Alex Sherman, who helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 4A state championship series against Etowah, was named the Pitcher of the Year. Edward McLeod was selected as the Hitter of the Year and UMS-Wright head coach Kevin Raley, who picked up his 700th career win during the season, was named Coach of the Year.
Saraland placed four players on the 6A-7A first team, with Spanish Fort landing three players on the first team. The competition between the two teams during the season and again in the postseason produced some of the best play in the area. Baker also landed three players on the 6A-7A first team, with Fairhope represented by two players.
In Class 1A-5A, Bayshore Christian and UMS-Wright each placed three players on the first team. Bayside Academy and St. Paul’s placed two players each on the first team. In Class 4A, the regular season and postseason competition between UMS-Wright and Bayside Academy was a competitive and fun series throughout the year.
In terms of teams, Spanish Fort and Saraland met in the state semifinals, with Spanish Fort advancing in Class 6A and Baker reaching the quarterfinals in 7A. St. Paul’s reached the quarterfinals of 5A, with UMS and Bayside meeting in the state semifinals in 4A, with UMS making the title game. Satsuma reached the 4A second round. Cottage Hill advanced to the second round in 3A while in Class 2A, St. Luke’s made the quarterfinals and Bayshore Christian made the second round.
