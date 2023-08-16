Luke Newburn was walking the halls at Elberta High School, minding his own business, when football coach Nathan McDaniel approached him about giving football a try. Newburn was a member of the Warriors’ baseball team and was happy with that sport. He hadn’t given much thought to joining the football team.
What Newburn didn’t know was McDaniel had a secret weapon to employ in convincing Newburn to add his name to the Warriors’ football roster as well — Newburn’s mom.
“Yeah, he got my mom to convince me to play,” Newburn said.
So Newburn signed up for the Elberta football team where he has found himself in the starting offensive lineup playing tight end.
“Coach Mac wanted me to play,” Newburn said. “I didn’t play one year and then I came back and played the rest and I’ve enjoyed it. … I’m glad that I’m playing. It’s good for me to have something to do. It keeps me out of trouble.”
The Elberta football program is heading into just its sixth season with a varsity team. The program has had a tough go of things so far. Last season, the Warriors finished with a 2-8 record, which was also its record in 2021. Overall, the Warriors are 12-32 in the team’s history which began with a 2-5 record in 2018. The team is still looking for its first Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) playoff appearance.
The Warriors play in competitive Class 5A, Region 1, which also includes teams such as UMS-Wright, Faith Academy, Vigor and Williamson.
As Elberta heads into the 2023 season — the Warriors open the season at Bayside Academy in a non-region game, followed by home games against Region 1 foes Faith Academy and Williamson — improvement is on everyone’s mind, Newburn said.
“Over the years we have definitely gotten better,” he said. “I’m just glad to see where we are now compared to my freshman year, because we were in a tough spot. We just had to work a lot and however hard it is you just have to keep going no matter what. We’ve had some rough losses and we’ve had some good wins. Hopefully, this year will go a little better for us.”
McDaniel said the key to this year’s team, as it has been throughout the majority of the Warriors’ previous seasons, is the experience and play of the offensive and defensive lines. He said those units lead the way.
“We feel real good about our box — O-line, D-line,” he said. “We have a great group up there. … We had a really good young group last year. … Elberta has always had big kids. We’ve got some guys who are going to play on both sides.”
Newburn is included in the offensive line group at tight end. He said he’s not called on very often to aid the team’s passing game, but there is one duty in which he receives a lot of work.
“Honestly, we haven’t done too much with the tight end other than blocking, but I am happy to block if it helps the team get better,” he said.
As for the overall prospects for this year’s Elberta team, Newburn said he and his teammates remain confident improvement is forthcoming.
“I think we’ll move the ball in different ways than what people expect and I think it will be better for our (offensive) personnel,” Newburn said. “We don’t have big dudes and we don’t have fast dudes, but we’ve got heart and we’re going to go out there and do the best we can.”
Despite the lack of wins in recent seasons, Newburn said there has been good support for the team from the students and people in the Elberta community, and that serves as an incentive to keep pushing forward.
“We’re happy to have everybody come out to the games and support us,” he said.
