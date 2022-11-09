Former University of Mobile All-America baseball player Joe Espada is a World Series champion with the Houston Astros. Espada, who played shortstop during his time at the University of Mobile, was the Astros’ bench coach this season for manager Dusty Baker.
Houston, the American League champion, defeated the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in the best-of-seven World Series that concluded last week.
Espada was a second-round pick, the 45th selection overall, by the Oakland A’s in the 1996 Major League Draft. He spent a few seasons in the minors before retiring as a player following the 2005 season. He then began coaching and while working with minor league clubs, has also previously been a coach with the Florida Marlins and the New York Yankees. He was hired by the Astros following their World Series-winning season of 2017.
A candidate for Major League managerial posts with the Texas Rangers following the 2018 season and the Chicago Cubs following the 2019 season, Espada is considered one of the game’s top young coaches. In 2017 he coached the Puerto Rico team in the World Baseball Classic.
The Astros won 106 games this season, which is the second-best mark in the franchise’s history.
Jags’ Yego honored
South Alabama men's cross country runner Kirami Yego won his second straight individual title, while Teagan Flanagan (first team) and Adele Magaud (second team) also earned all-conference honors at the recent Sun Belt Conference Cross Country Championships held at the Graham Creek Nature Preserve in Foley.
Yego crossed the line in the men's 8k in 22:55.9, a new Sun Belt Conference Championship meet record in the 8k, besting the previous record set by Nicholas Aliwell (23:25.48) of Western Kentucky in 1996, the first year the competition ran the 8k. Yego's time is also a new school record in the distance, eclipsing Vincent Rono's time of 23:05 set in 2006.
Flanagan placed second with a time of 23:38, while Amos Pkemoiand Giacomo DeLuca IIfinished in the Top 20 as well with times of 25:18.5 and 25:20.3, respectively. DeLuca's time was a personal best this season.
The Jag women were paced by Magaud who crossed the line with a time of 17:38 to finish 10th.
South Alabama's men's team finished third with 58 points, marking the second-straight year the Jaguars have placed third at the conference championships, while the women finished seventh.
Select Jaguars will compete in the NCAA South Regional Championships in Huntsville on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Bowling starts for Rams
This marks the first year the University of Mobile has fielded a bowling team for both men and women. Both teams will be involved in a match against crosstown rival Spring Hill College on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at Mobile’s Camellia Lanes. The matches will be the first for the Rams’ women’s team, which had two earlier matches were canceled. The men’s team is 0-2 on the season heading into the matches against Spring Hill.
Dana Evans is the head coach for both Mobile teams. She is a UMobile graduate and a former softball player at the school. The Mobile native graduated from the former Shaw High School and arrived at UMobile after serving as assistant bowling coach at Mary G. Montgomery High School. She has also coached basketball at Denton Magnet School and volleyball at Satsuma.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022.
