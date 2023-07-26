Prep football

Saraland, the defending Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state champion, will open its season to a national television audience. The Spartans, 14-1 a year ago, will play two-time defending Tennessee state champion Lipscomb Academy, 13-0 last season, on Friday, Aug. 25, with kickoff at 7 p.m. It was announced on Wednesday the game, which will feature several top college prospects on both teams, will be broadcast by ESPN.

The game will be played on the Spartans’ home field.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

