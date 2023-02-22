The Mobile County and Baldwin County areas have long featured good high school baseball teams and individual players, and this season is expected to continue that tradition. Checking the list of Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state champions in recent years lends credence to the statement.
Last season, Mobile Christian (Class 4A) and Bayshore Christian (1A) won state championships. In fact, both were repeat champions from 2021 when Faith Academy (6A) was also a state champion.
Since 2011 (with the exception of 2020 when the season was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns), there has been at least one state championship team from this area. The list includes McGill-Toolen (7A, 2019), Faith Academy (4A, 2018), Mobile Christian (3A, 2018), UMS-Wright (4A, 2017, 2016), Mobile Christian (2A, 2016, 2015), Spanish Fort (5A, 2014), St. Luke’s (1A, 2014, 2013), Spanish Fort (5A, 2012, 2011) and UMS-Wright (4A, 2011).
“Around here, everybody is good,” Saraland head coach Brett Boutwell said. “Some schools graduated a lot of guys from last year, but there are a bunch of other schools last year that played with a bunch of young kids. I think baseball is going to be really, really good in this area this year. Just talking to some coaching buddies of mine, everybody seems to be excited by what they’ve got, but it’s really about all of us getting out there and playing and seeing how some of the kids are going to step up and how the veteran guys are going to be this year.
“You know that a lot of teams, [winning the state title], that’s their goal and a lot of the teams around here, they play tough competition to set themselves up for the playoffs. I think that’s what a lot of these area schools have done in the past is play really good competition through the [regular season] so when you get to that point [playoffs] the kids can handle it.”
Saraland is certainly taking on strong competition early in its schedule with games slated against reigning state champions Central-Phenix City (7A), Hartselle (6A), Russellville (5A) and Mobile Christian (4A). The Spartans will also play Auburn, Smiths Station and Faith Academy along the way.
Bayshore Christian is looking for a third straight crown. Head coach Jeff Hauge said there is a lot to like about his team this season.
“We have a veteran bunch this year and they had an incredible offseason as far as the weight room is concerned and then we had an outstanding preseason as well getting ready for the upcoming season,” he said. “So I’m excited about turning these guys loose for this upcoming season. We have great leadership. My seniors are doing a phenomenal job of leading our guys and working with the younger guys as well. They aren’t just preparing us for this year, but they are preparing us for the future as well.”
Hauge, too, has signed his team up to play a difficult schedule, with the aim of being ready heading into the area tournament and playoffs.
“Our schedule is extremely difficult this year, but I want us to be battle-tested when we go into the playoffs this year,” he said. “You just look along the Eastern Shore and you see nothing but top-notch baseball. There are state championship banners and state semifinal banners all over the place, from Fairhope and Daphne and Spanish Fort and you’ve got Bayside [Academy] as a perennial power now, so you’ve got nothing but great baseball right here along the Eastern Shore. Then you go into Baldwin County itself and you’ve got nothing but solid programs throughout the whole county.
“And over in Mobile County, you’ve got your Faith Academys and your Mobile Christians and you’ve got Theodore and Davidson and those guys, just a rich, rich tradition of baseball. … We’ve got tremendous baseball in this area and it causes us to have to work harder than we think we can just to be able to compete against these great programs.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
