A great number of individuals in Mobile and Baldwin counties entered 2023 by making New Year’s resolutions. However, how many will keep these pledges by the time February rolls around?
Most people are looking to get into better shape through exercise and by making better food choices. In this column, some local experts have been asked to provide tips on how to best achieve these goals.
PUMP YOU UP
Joining a gym for the first time can be daunting. There are free weights in one area, multiple tension machines in the next. And do not forget about exercise bikes.
“You have to remember to take it slow, make small goals and stay consistent,” Jill Everson, director of Fitness and Wellness at Mobile Infirmary’s ProHealth facility, said. “You can’t expect change overnight, and don’t worry with the scale.
“Take body measurements. Your clothes will give you a better idea of what composition changes are being made.”
Here are some guidelines suggested by Everson:
1. Consistency and patience are key.
2. Determine why you want to get in better physical condition. When you are not feeling motivated to work out, remember why you started.
3. Determine who you are doing it for. Your fitness journey should be about you.
4. Set a smart long-term goal. Within that, set smart short-term goals to obtain your long-term goal.
5. Find a fitness routine that is fun for you. (For example, HITT, weight training, yoga, aqua aerobics, etc.)
6. Bodyweight exercises are just as effective as weights. (For example, planks, squats, push-ups, etc.)
7. Don’t go to the gym without a plan. Try to plan your workouts in advance.
8. If you are uncomfortable doing an individual workout, join a group fitness class.
9. It’s OK to ask for help. Hire a personal trainer if you can.
10. You cannot outwork terrible eating habits. Plan balanced meals that fuel your workouts and promote recovery. Drink your water.
11. Get an adequate amount of rest/sleep; muscle recovery is vital.
12. Don’t compare your Day 30 to someone else’s Day 90.
YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT
Just like an automobile, your body’s engine cannot run without fuel. It is important to get the correct ingredients at the same time as working out.
“The first piece of advice I give patients who want to lose weight for the new year is make goals,” Becky Light, RDN, LDN, the senior nutritionist at the Mobile County Health Department, said. “Don’t jump into changes suddenly. Start with one goal and know it will usually take two to four weeks. Start with a simple goal, such as changing what you drink.
“Work over the course of time on changing how you prepare foods, what type of foods you eat, proper serving sizes and consistency with meals and healthy snacks. Add in some form of exercise daily. Add another goal every two to four weeks or monthly.”
Light always gives her clients a copy of “The 10 Tips to a Great Plate” handout from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2020-25).
“This can be done in any order over the course of 10 weeks or 10 months,” Light said. “This is a lifestyle change with moderation as the key.”
Here are some guidelines suggested by Light:
1. Balance calories: Find out how many calories you need for a day as a first step in managing your weight. Go to ChooseMyPlate.gov to find your calorie level. Being physically active also helps you balance calories.
2. Enjoy your food, but eat less: Take the time to fully enjoy your food as you eat it. Eating too fast or when your attention is elsewhere may lead to eating too many calories. Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues before, during and after meals. Use them to recognize when to eat and when you’ve had enough.
3. Avoid oversized portions: Use a smaller plate, bowl and glass. Portion out foods before you eat. When eating out, choose a smaller size option, share a dish or take home part of your meal.
4. Foods to eat more often: Eat more vegetables, fruits, whole grains and fat-free or 1 percent milk and dairy products. These foods have nutrients including potassium, calcium, vitamin D and fiber that you need for health. Make them the basis for meals and snacks.
5. Make half your plate fruits and vegetables: Choose red, orange and dark green vegetables like tomatoes, sweet potatoes and broccoli, along with other vegetables for your meals. Add fruit to meals as part of your main or side dish or as dessert.
6. Switch to fat-free or low-fat (1 percent) milk: They have the same amount of calcium and other essential nutrients as whole milk, but fewer calories and less saturated fat.
7. Make half your grains whole grains: To eat more whole grains, substitute a whole-grain product for a refined product, such as eating whole wheat bread instead of white bread or brown rice instead of white rice.
8. Foods to eat less often: Cut back on foods high in solid fats, added sugars and salt. They include cakes, cookies, ice cream, candies, sweetened drinks, pizza and fatty meats like ribs, sausages, bacon and hot dogs. Use these foods as occasional treats, not everyday foods.
9. Compare sodium in foods: Use the Nutrition Facts label to choose lower sodium versions of foods like soup, bread and frozen meals. Select canned foods labeled “low sodium,” ”reduced sodium” or “no salt added.”
10. Drink water instead of sugary drinks: Cut calories by drinking water or unsweetened beverages. Soda, energy drinks and sports drinks are major sources of added sugar and calories in American diets.
