The Fairhope Pirates softball team finished as runner-up in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A state softball tournament in Oxford last weekend. The Pirates lost to state champion Hewitt-Trussville, the teams meeting three times before determining the championship.
Fairhope won its first-round game 2-1 over Thompson, then defeated Sparkman 4-1 before claiming a 1-0 win over Hewitt-Trussville in a winners’ bracket matchup. That sent Hewitt-Trussville to the elimination bracket where it worked its way back to the championship series against the Pirates, needing to beat Fairhope twice. Hewitt-Trussville won the first game in the title series 7-4, then took a 12-2 win for the crown.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
