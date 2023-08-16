Almost a year later there are those who still want to talk to Nolan Phillips about The Interception. He doesn’t mind reliving the moment. It came last season when Phillips and his Fairhope team faced a big game against Class 6A, Region 1 foe Spanish Fort at Fairhope Municipal Stadium.
Late in the game, Spanish Fort was attempting to drive down the field. A deep pass was thrown and Phillips, playing cornerback, recognized the play. He left the player he was covering, cut across the field and made a leaping interception. He avoided two would-be tacklers, headed down the right sideline in front of the Fairhope bench, sidestepped another would-be tackler around the 10-yard line, then slipped into the end zone for the game-winning play in a 34-28 victory. The next time he was at school his classmates offered high-fives and hugs and the principal stopped him in the hallway to offer an attaboy.
This season Phillips is moving to free safety and he is hoping to create some new memories, though that one still stands out.
“At the school, it was really fun because I was like the top guy on campus, and that was really cool,” Phillips said. “But a bunch more colleges started talking to me after that and it was really good exposure. It was really fun.”
A few weeks later Phillips suffered a ruptured spleen and missed the remainder of the season. Head coach Tim Carter said opposing teams attempted to take advantage of Phillips’ absence in the secondary and some were successful.
Carter said the move of Phillips to free safety should only add to his effectiveness in the secondary and his ability to make big plays.
“He’ll kind of be the quarterback back there of our secondary and maybe he’ll be a little more involved in some of the other elements,” said Carter, who added he knew a couple of seasons ago Phillips would have a big impact on the Pirates’ program.
“As a 10th grader we knew he was going to be a really good player for us,” Carter said. “He had some older kids in front of him. Last year we were excited to have him as a starting corner for us, which gave us him and Ameyr Adams, two really good cornerbacks. I think people, not knowing him from the year before, they tried to pick on him early in the season, and he was just playing lights out.
“He’s so athletic, which is evident with the 76-yard interception return. He went up and high-pointed the ball, came across — not even his man, came off his man — picked the ball off, high-pointed it, kept his feet and then streaked down the sidelines. He’s a 4.6 laser 40 guy. He can run, he’s 6-2 and he’s really rangy and he’s just now filling out to his frame. That’s based on his dedication to the weight room in the last year. I think in baseball last year we saw his ability to swing the bat and his bat speed, which I think is one of the reasons he was selected to play in the North-South [All-Star] Game.”
Phillips will have to decide as to which of the two sports he wants to play at the college level, but that decision can be delayed for a while.
“In high school, I can play both ways and start both ways and it’s real fun to do both,” he said. “I hope to have an opportunity in college to play both. I’m real excited about the future. … I’ll be happy to make a decision when it comes. I don’t know which one I would choose. I love them both.”
He said he is “100 percent” healthy now and ready to go this season.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.