Fairhope is the No. 2-ranked team in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) softball poll, with Orange Beach also holding a No. 2 ranking. Fairhope is the No. 2 team in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 7A play, while the Makos of Orange Beach are No. 2 in Class 4A.
Four teams from the Lagniappe coverage area hold rankings this week, with six other teams receiving votes but not ranked in the Top 10 of their respective classifications.
Saraland is ranked No. 9 in Class 6A and Satsuma is the No. 9 team in Class 4A. In Class 7A, Baker, Alma Bryant, Mary G. Montgomery and Daphne received votes, while Baldwin County picked up votes in Class 6A and Gulf Shores received votes in Class 5A.
This week’s top-ranked teams include Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Wetumpka (6A), Brewbaker Tech (5A), Curry (4A), Plainview (3A), Wicksburg (2A), Skyline (1A) and Macon East (Alabama Independent School Association).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
