SOUTH ALABAMA FOOTBALL Fairhope’s Faulkner commits to Jags TOMMY HICKS Tommy Hicks Author twitter Author email Jun 2, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Photo by Tommy Hicks South Alabama’s football program picked up its third commitment for its 2027 recruiting class this week when Fairhope’s Gus Faulkner announced on social media he intends to sign with the Jaguars.The first chance for Faulkner and other Class of 2027 athletes to sign a grants-in-aid will take place in early December. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmu2F=<?6C[ 2 e\7@@E\a[ a`d\A@F?5 D276EJ 7@C E96 !:C2E6D[ :D AC@;64E65 E@ A=2J =:?6324<6C 2E E96 4@==686 =6G6=] w6 62C?65 r=2DD fp D64@?5\E62> p==\$E2E6 9@?@CD =2DE D62D@? H:E9 2 DE6==2C D62D@?] w6 4@==64E65 `a` E24<=6D[ ?:?6 E24<=6D 7@C 2 =@DD[ E9C66 7@C465 7F>3=6D[ EH@ 7F>3=6 C64@G6C:6D[ @?6 D24<[ 7@FC A2DD 3C62<\FAD 2?5 @?6 :?E6C46AE:@?]k^Am kAmu2F=<?6C 92D C6A@CE65=J C646:G65 @776CD 7C@> pC>J[ }2GJ[ }@CE9 p=232>2 2?5 pFDE:? !62J]k^AmkAmp 7@FCE9 4@>>:E>6?E H2D D64FC65 2 D9@CE E:>6 =2E6C H96? $4@EED3@C@ E:89E 6?5 %96C@? |:=6D 2??@F?465 @? D@4:2= >65:2 9:D :?E6?E:@? E@ D:8? H:E9 E96 y28D] w6 42F89E `d A2DD6D :? 6:89E 82>6D =2DE D62D@? 7@C `bg J2C5D 2?5 EH@ E@F495@H?D] w6 :D e\d 2?5 H6:89D a`d A@F?5D] w6 2=D@ C6b46:G65 @776CD 7C@> }@CE9 p=232>2 2?5 %6I2D pU2>Aj|\%6I2C<2?2]k^AmkAm%96J ;@:? s2A9?6 BF2CE6C324< r9C:DE:2? $682C We\b[ `hdX 2?5 %2==292DD66\{:?4@=? H:56 C646:G6C %C6G@? y24@3D 2D r=2DD @7 a_af $@FE9 p=232>2 7@@E32== 4@>>:E>6?ED]k^Am Email Tommy Hicks at tommy@lagniappemobile.com. Tags American Football Playoffs Nfl Playoffs Seasons In American Football Gridiron Football Variants Nfl Teams Seasons Nfl Teams Nfl Seasons National Football League American Football Ncaa Division I Fbs Football Teams Gridiron Football College Football Conference Seasons Tommy Hicks Author twitter Author email Follow Tommy Hicks Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Trending Now McCarthy named Jags’ interim AD Garrett named coach at Faith Academy Jags’ Erdmann praised at retirement reception Jordan ousted as Satsuma football coach Curtis joining Senior Bowl staff Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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