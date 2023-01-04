Fairhope basketball coach Solomon Johnson had seen enough. So when he gathered his team together in the locker room at halftime of the Mitchell Tournament against host team UMS-Wright, he let his players know how he felt.
“One hundred percent it was our mindset,” Johnson said of the change in his team in the second half, a change that led to the Pirates claiming a 50-39 victory over the Bulldogs in the tournament’s boys’ championship game. “We finally decided to come out and stick to the game plan. We were doing that a little bit in the first couple of quarters, but they were killing us on the offensive boards and we were letting them be the aggressor, and we were just taking it. We finally decided to finally turn it on and play to the level of our actual talent.”
The teams were all square 15-15 at the end of the first period and 25-25 at halftime. But with a change in attitude, Fairhope grabbed a 42-34 lead heading into the final period and never let UMS back in the game.
The win puts Fairhope at 18-1 on the year as it prepares for the start of area play this week. Tournament Most Valuable Player Spence Sims scored 17 points in leading Fairhope, with all-tournament team member McRae Taul scoring six points. Sanders Daniell added 10 points. UMS-Wright’s Bridges Simmons, with 21 points, 15 in the first half, was also named to the all-tournament team. Jack Blakerby added six points for UMS with Arthur Chitty scoring five.
Johnson said he likes where his team is heading into the second half of its schedule and he’s looking forward to continued improvement for the Pirates and hopefully a deep postseason run.
“I can tell you one thing: We are very, very close and we’re turning in the right direction,” Johnson said. “I just told them in there [in the locker room] that last year we had 18 wins total and it was tough. This year we have 18 wins up to this point and a lot of it is our mindset defensively. Once we do good on defense the offense takes care of itself.
“Obviously, I would like to return to the Final Four but that’s not going to happen overnight. We have a tough area in my estimation. … There is not going to be anything given to us.”
