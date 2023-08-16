fyc-jlc-3.JPEG

The Junior Lipton Challenge is considered the premier Gulf Yachting Association (GYA) competition among sailors 18 and younger. It is named in honor of Sir Thomas Lipton, the sailing icon who is known around the world for his tea empire.

Southern Yacht Club took home the initial trophy in 1941. These New Orleans-based sailors would go on to dominate the series, having won the title 32 times. The next most successful club was from the Pass Christian Yacht Club, which has 11 wins.

fyc-jlc-5.JPG
fyc-jlc-4.JPG
fyc-jlc-2.jpeg
fyc-jlc-1.jpeg

