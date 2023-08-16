The Junior Lipton Challenge is considered the premier Gulf Yachting Association (GYA) competition among sailors 18 and younger. It is named in honor of Sir Thomas Lipton, the sailing icon who is known around the world for his tea empire.
Southern Yacht Club took home the initial trophy in 1941. These New Orleans-based sailors would go on to dominate the series, having won the title 32 times. The next most successful club was from the Pass Christian Yacht Club, which has 11 wins.
The first local team to claim the title was Fairhope Yacht Club (FYC), which took top honors from 1951 to 1953.
The trophy would not return to Baldwin County again for many summers. It was not until 2010 that the winning sailors could be found along the banks of Fly Creek.
That streak has come to an end, as FYC has now claimed its fifth Junior Lipton championship. The regatta took place July 22-23 at the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club in Mississippi.
Eight yacht clubs were represented at the regatta. The competition took place on the Bay of Saint Louis.
“Saturday’s racing was plagued by less than desirable conditions,” Jennifer Stanley, fleet captain for FYC, said. “Saturday morning, the first race was postponed on shore due to lack of wind and then further delayed by nearby thunderstorms.
“Halfway through the first race, the principal race officer signaled to abandon the race due to a major wind shift. Two races were sailed on Saturday before the threat of inclement weather forced the race committee to retire for the day for the safety of everyone involved.”
TIGHT FINISH
Once the racing got started, it was incredibly competitive. Five different clubs each had a first-place finish.
“Southern Yacht Club had two bullets, but did not even finish in the top three overall,” Stanley said. “All three Mobile Bay teams performed very well.”
Fairhope won the fourth race of the series and finished second in two others. This gave them 18 points for the championship.
Nate Hartwell, Chandler Taloney and Joe Comer V served as skippers for FYC. Other crew members who competed were Layton Duggar, Brockton Norris, Nate Hartwell and Comer. Rounding out the roster were Aidyn James and Isaac Sprayberry.
“Holly Murray and Ricky Welch were hired for the summer to coach the Junior Lipton team,” Stanley said. “I believe this was the third year [Welch] has coached the team in preparation for Junior Liptons.”
Mobile Yacht Club (MYC) and Gulfport Yacht Club tied with 19 points, but MYC won the tie-breaker to earn second place. Mobile took first in the second race, while Gulfport won the third outing.
“Josh Deupree has been practicing consistently with his team from Mobile Yacht Club,” Stanley said of MYC, which captured the Junior Lipton Challenge in 1954 and 2015. “The juniors have been racing in the open class at regattas this year in addition to racing with the Capdevielle team.”
SYC finished in fourth place with 21 points. The chance to add to the trophy case was decided in the fourth race of the series as the New Orleans team finished in last place.
Rounding out the field was Buccaneer Yacht Club with 30 points, Fort Walton Yacht Club with 31, Bay-Waveland Yacht Club with 35 and Pontchartrain Yacht Club with 46.
“A major shout-out to Buccaneer Yacht Club team members,” Stanley said. “Buccaneer YC has not had a Junior Lipton team since 2016. The kids had never even practiced together, but proved they will be contenders to watch out for.”
CAPDEVIELLE SERIES
The Junior Lipton Challenge was the seventh race for the prestigious Capdevielle Trophy series. There are 12 regattas in the year-long schedule.
This is the third-oldest award presented by GYA. The cup was dedicated in 1941 in memory of Auguste Capdevielle, who had served as president of GYA and commodore of the Southern Yacht Club.
With the runner-up points from the Junior Lipton race, MYC maintained the overall lead with 0.8977 points. Next up was Gulfport Yacht Club with 0.7587 points.
Buccaneer is the defending Capdevielle champion. The Mobile County racers are holding down third place with 0.7124 points.
The Junior Lipton victory has pulled FYC into fourth place. They currently have 0.6911 points.
The remaining field includes SYC (0.6795 points), Fort Walton (0.6371 points), Bay-Waveland (0.6120), New Orleans Yacht Club (0.5618), Pensacola Yacht Club (0.5367), Pontchartrain (0.5232), St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club (0.4035), Pass Christian (0.3436) and Tammany Yacht Club (0.1236).
One of the unique features of the Capdevielle races is that yacht clubs enter a one-design boat — the Viper 640. In 2015, the GYA members voted to select the vessel as a successor for the venerated Flying Scot fleet.
The Viper 640 is a two-to-four-person sports boat. It is light enough to be towed behind a car and simple enough to be rigged and sailed in less than 30 minutes.
The 640 is a strict one-design class with no changes permitted as supplied by the builder. The one option is sails. This emphasizes sailing skills to win the race.
The final regattas on the Capdevielle schedule are the Weatherly Regatta hosted by Gulfport, the Knost Championship and the Lipton Challenge hosted by Pass Christian, the Wadewitz Regatta hosted by FYC (on Mobile Bay from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1) and finally the Sugar Bowl Race of Champions hosted by Southern Yacht Club.
The Lipton Challenge (1920) and the Knost Championship (1938) are the only GYA competitions that are older than the Capdevielle Trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.