He couldn’t help himself. He had cheered his former high school team to victory from the stands and as he waited after the game to meet with his former coach and some of his former teammates to offer his congratulations, he found himself on the court, shooting baskets along with a bunch of kids. And smiling.
For Riley Leonard, this was as natural as taking a breath. He was simply doing what he has done most of his life — hanging out with friends, shooting some baskets, being involved. Nothing new.
Except on this occasion, Leonard was only a few days removed from being named the Most Valuable Player in the Military Bowl where he led his Duke teammates to a 30-13 victory over UCF by rushing for two touchdowns and directing the Blue Devils’ offense as its starting quarterback. He was just a few days removed from leading the Blue Devils to their ninth win of the year, only the seventh time in the program’s history that the Blue Devils have won nine games in a season.
Riley Leonard is the same guy who was an all-state player in football and basketball at Fairhope High School, the same guy who seemingly is friends with everyone he meets, the same guy who is lauded by opposing coaches and players with the same sincerity as his own coaches and teammates.
He’s the same guy, he just has a bigger audience these days.
“It’s definitely changed a lot,” Leonard said. “I always say the Fairhope love and appreciation is like no other. I don’t think anybody is going to beat that. Everybody back home, it’s great coming back here because the support here is like no other. But it’s definitely weird going certain places and people recognize me. But I’m never going to change who I am. I’m always going to greet them with respect and remain as humble as possible.”
Duke was picked to finish the season 2-10 and toward the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Standings. Instead, the Blue Devils were 9-4 and finished second in the Coastal Division behind North Carolina. Leonard, a 6-foot-4, 212-pound sophomore, won the starting job in preseason practice and went on to lead the team to a strong offensive showing, setting a school record with 30 rushing touchdowns.
Leonard, who threw for 179 yards and rushed for 63 yards and two scores in the Military Bowl, finished the season with four multi-rushing touchdown games. He passed for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection at quarterback.
“I’ve obviously come a long way,” Leonard said. “At the start of the season, I was competing for the job with somebody else, so I didn’t really win over the team yet. And going into the season we were predicted to go 2-10, so it was kind of us against the world. To end up 9-4 like we did is really a dream come true. I think this is just the start of where Duke football is going to go in the years to come.
“… It was a great experience, especially playing for Coach [Mike] Elko in his first year [as head coach at Duke]. It’s really a privilege. I thank God every day that he put me in that situation and that for years to come people will look back at this year and the turnaround that we made.”
Moving from an all-state player in two sports to a college freshman and now a starting quarterback as a sophomore, there have been a lot of changes for Leonard. But he said things have remained similar in most instances.
“I always tell people there’s really no difference [in the game] in my opinion,” he said. “It’s still the same game I’ve been playing since I was 6 years old. There’s 11 guys on the field and I’ve always played quarterback, so I’m in control of every situation that I get put in. The biggest difference is obviously knowing what the other team is doing pre-snap. They are a lot better obviously at disguising coverages and all the things you would expect. It’s a little faster in pace but you’re still making the same plays and really the same reads for the most part.”
Playing with confidence has always been a Leonard trait. He was that way at Fairhope and his confidence is showing now at Duke, too. Since he is only playing one sport now instead of three — he was also a member of the Fairhope track team — he said he is eager to see the changes that can be accomplished in the future.
“It has definitely improved my game tremendously,” he said. “But I’m the type of guy, I’ve always enjoyed playing two or three different sports. I find myself wanting to go out and wanting to compete in those other sports because that’s just the kind of guy I am, a competitor, and I never want to lose my edge.
“When I go play basketball and I’m not making every shot and I’m not throwing it down like I used to, it kind starts a fire in me. But just to be able to sit down and focus on football throughout the season and the offseason has really improved my game and I’m just excited to see myself in a couple of years and see how good I can be just playing one sport.
“I feel like I’ve changed a lot. I really feel like I’ve learned to control the game as a quarterback. There’s so many little things that you never think of until you get to college and you really get coached and you sit down and talk through every single play and every single read and every part of every decision-making situation you get put in. I think I can control a football game now and drive a team up and down the field.”
The Military Bowl victory will also serve as an incentive for next season, not just for Leonard but for the entire Duke football team, he said.
“That goes back to the culture of the program and the type of guys that we have in our program,” Leonard said. “I tell people all the time that my favorite thing about playing for Duke is going into that locker room every single day, because we recruit the best guys in the nation, guys that will never turn and quit on each other. … The culture we have created and the bond we have with each other is really what took us to another level.
“I’m going to enjoy this Christmas break with my family, but when I get back to Duke it’s going to be full speed ahead. I’ve definitely got a lot to work on. I’ve got to get in the weight room as soon as possible, sharpen up my throwing motions, things like that. As soon as I touch down in Durham it’s full speed ahead again.”
