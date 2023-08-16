Faith Academy Rams

To understand the impact Ty Goodwill had on Faith Academy’s season a year ago and the impact he is expected to have on the Rams’ team this season, know that he gained the attention of college scouts during the same time running back Christian Burnette, now at Auburn, was on the roster.

Burnette, a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State selection as an athlete last year, rushed for 990 yards and 15 touchdowns. Goodwill, who played defensive back and wide receiver, was a second-team All-State selection at wide receiver, where he caught 46 passes for 753 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

