To understand the impact Ty Goodwill had on Faith Academy’s season a year ago and the impact he is expected to have on the Rams’ team this season, know that he gained the attention of college scouts during the same time running back Christian Burnette, now at Auburn, was on the roster.
Burnette, a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State selection as an athlete last year, rushed for 990 yards and 15 touchdowns. Goodwill, who played defensive back and wide receiver, was a second-team All-State selection at wide receiver, where he caught 46 passes for 753 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.
And yet he is considered a better defensive player and is projected to play in the secondary at Louisiana, having committed to sign with the Ragin’ Cajuns in December. For Faith Academy last year, Goodwill had 44 solo tackles, 16 assists, five interceptions (returned for 147 yards), three tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and he produced three touchdowns on defense.
“He’s being recruited more as a defensive player but I’ve always kind of looked at him as sort of 50-50, wherever you needed him,” Faith Academy head coach Jack French said. “He is really a fine receiver. Sometimes you have these days when I wonder if he’s the best [player] I’ve ever had. I still don’t know about that because I’ve had some good ones out there. But Ty is really good and he’s really good in all situations and he’s a good guy to work with and he’s going to show up every day. He has a lot of good qualities.”
Goodwill said he enjoys playing on both sides of the ball and spending most of the time on the field instead of standing on the sidelines. And with Burnette having graduated he understands he will be expected to not only increase his production on both sides of the ball but take a step forward in a leadership role as well.
“I want to see us play as a team because we’re going to be real young, and going out there and playing hard in my last year,” he said of his goals this season. “Last year, it felt great, stepping up for my team and having the team run off my energy. This year it’s going to feel great being one of the team’s leaders. It’s going to be hard to fill [Burnette’s] shoes, because he was a big-time player on our team. But I feel like I’ve got it.”
Goodwill said he didn’t start playing football until he was 10 years old and it wasn’t a sport he enjoyed at first.
“I didn’t know anything about football when I first started, but I fell in love with it and it just went from there,” he said, noting he was surprised he liked it as much as he did once he started playing.
While he acknowledges the impact Goodwill has offensively, turning in big play after big play for the Rams, French said there is no denying why colleges see him as an impact player on the defensive side of the ball.
“He seems to have that knack of being in the right place at the right time,” French said. “He obviously has some physical ability, but some of it is also instinct. … You just hope he keeps on getting stronger and stays healthy and all those kinds of things. You want the best for him as he tries to get the rest of us a little bit closer to the goals we’ve got. He’s a team guy. In fact, his best attribute may be his blocking. He can block like a man now.”
The Rams reached the 5A state semifinals last season and French likes what he sees this year.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.