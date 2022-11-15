GULF SHORES RB J.R. GARDNER

GULF SHORES RB J.R. GARDNER

Faith Academy will get a chance to avenge an early season loss while Gulf Shores gets the opportunity to go another step deeper in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) than the program has ever been this Friday. The two Region 1 neighbors will meet for the second time this season, this time with the stakes much higher.

The Dolphins came away with a 22-12 victory over Faith Academy in the second week of the regular season and they are riding an eight-game win streak heading into the Class 5A playoffs quarterfinal game in Gulf Shores against the Rams on Friday. The Dolphins are 11-1 on the year, their only loss coming on the road at No. 1-ranked and unbeaten UMS-Wright.

