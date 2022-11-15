Faith Academy will get a chance to avenge an early season loss while Gulf Shores gets the opportunity to go another step deeper in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) than the program has ever been this Friday. The two Region 1 neighbors will meet for the second time this season, this time with the stakes much higher.
The Dolphins came away with a 22-12 victory over Faith Academy in the second week of the regular season and they are riding an eight-game win streak heading into the Class 5A playoffs quarterfinal game in Gulf Shores against the Rams on Friday. The Dolphins are 11-1 on the year, their only loss coming on the road at No. 1-ranked and unbeaten UMS-Wright.
Faith Academy is 10-2 on the year, its only losses coming to Region 1 foes UMS-Wright (21-20 on the road) and Gulf Shores.
All of the elements are in place for a competitive matchup, with the winner heading to the 5A semifinals next week against the winner of the UMS-Wright-Charles Henderson quarterfinal matchup, which will be played Thursday night in Troy. As such, it is selected as the Lagniappe Game of the Week. The Lagniappe Game of the Week is sponsored by GO Pest Solutions.
In 23 seasons of play, Gulf Shores is making just its fourth playoff appearance and its first since 2013. The Dolphins’ all-time record is now 3-3 and they have reached the quarterfinals (third round) for the first time ever. Faith Academy is in its 15th season as an AHSAA member and did not make the playoffs in its first 10 seasons. But since hiring Jack French as their head coach in 2018, the Rams are now making their fifth straight playoff appearance and enter Friday’s game with an 8-4 playoff record, having advanced as far as the semifinals in 2020.
This is a backyard brawl of sorts, with region opponents looking to move one game away from the state title game, where they could possibly have another region opponent standing in the way of their ultimate goal.
“They’re a much better team than when we played them in Week 2, but on top of that, I feel like we’re a much better team, too,” Gulf Shores head coach Mark Hudspeth said. “I feel like everybody gets better as the season goes along. They have made some adjustments though. They have moved some of their defensive personnel around to different positions and as the year has gone on, they kept massaging their team to get their players in the best position to be successful. I tell you, they’ve got four shutouts on the year and they’ve got four other games where they only gave up one score, so that’s eight games where they gave up just one score or less defensively. That’s pretty strong. They’ve got to be one of the best defenses in the state.”
French has an equal amount of respect for Hudspeth’s team and staff as the Rams prepare for Friday’s game.
“They’re different because they’re better at doing it, but they had a really good football team [earlier in the season when the two teams played],” he said. “They’re really talented and they know what to do with their talent. They have a great coaching staff and they’ve got it all together.”
The game will feature several talented players, with Gulf Shores led by wide receiver-cornerback Ronnie Royal, who is also used at running back and on kick returns. He is joined by quarterback Brendon Byrd and running back J.R. Gardner. Faith Academy is led by Christian Burnette and Edwin King Jr., both of them playing extensively on offense and defense, and making an impact on both sides of the ball.
“We’re in the quarterfinals and playing a team we’ve already beaten once, so I like our chances,” Hudspeth said, adding, “but they are a very good team and it’s hard to beat someone twice, so it will be a challenge. It’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere. It’s going to be big time.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
