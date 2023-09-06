Some games do not require a lot of hype to get fans’ attention or attendance. This week’s meeting between Gulf Shores and Faith Academy in an important Class 5A, Region 1 matchup is just such a game.
The teams, both of which advanced well in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) 5A state playoffs last season, will face off at 7 p.m. Friday night on Faith Academy’s home field.
And while it is just the third game of the year for both teams and only the second of eight region games for both, it is a game that should hold great importance in the Region 1 race as the season continues.
For that reason, it has been selected as the Lagniappe Game of the Week.
Faith Academy, ranked No. 4 in last week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) 5A poll, is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Region 1 games, having opened the season with a non-region, 43-24 win over JAG (formerly Jeff Davis of Montgomery) and last week picking up a 44-13 region win over Elberta. Gulf Shores, ranked No. 6, started the season with a 41-20 win at home against St. Michael, then beat Citronelle in a region matchup last week at home 31-0.
“I think whoever comes out of this game with the win will at least have the advantage [in the region race] heading into the rest of the season,” Gulf Shores head coach Mark Hudspeth said. “You’ve got to play it sooner or later so you may as well figure it out here right away. This region has a lot of good teams. This definitely won’t win the region, but it will probably have a lot to do with how the region continues to shape up.”
Last season, UMS-Wright was unbeaten in region play and took the crown, with Gulf Shores (7-1) finishing second and Faith Academy (6-2) finishing third. In the second game of the regular season a year ago, Gulf Shores defeated the Rams 22-12, but the teams met in Gulf Shores in the quarterfinals of the 5A state playoffs, with Faith Academy coming away with a 20-14 victory and moving on to the state semifinals, losing to Charles Henderson 27-12.
“Well, they are loaded with talent,” Hudspeth said of the Rams. “You watch them on film and you see a lot of talent. You see those guys but the other thing that you see is they are big up front on the offensive line. They are probably the biggest offensive line we’ll play [against] this year. They’ve got a really, really talented football team.
“We split last year but they won the game that counted, the one that mattered the most, advancing in the playoffs. It will be a big challenge, especially going on the road to their place. But our kids have been looking forward to this game for a year now. It’s definitely going to be a lot of emotions out there I’m sure for both teams.”
Faith Academy head coach Jack French said his team has shown some improvement from Game 1 to Game 2 this year, but he hopes to see even more improvement this week, especially against a strong Dolphins team.
“We’ve been making some plays in the first half and getting that done and trying to play some more people, some younger people [in the second half],” French said. “We looked better in the second try than we did in the first try, but it’s a learning process. … We’ve got more seniors this year and a lot of them played last year. You hope you maintain some consistency.”
Talking about Gulf Shores, French said, “They can beat you in a lot of ways. They’ve got a great coaching staff and some good players back [from last year] and some other players. You put it all together and they are a really fine football team. The kids are excited. We all are. I’m sure they are and it ought to be a good ballgame.”
Ronnie Royal and Braden Jackson are players to watch for the Dolphins, while the Rams feature Ty Goodwill and Edwin King Jr. Faith is averaging 43.5 points a game while the Gulf Shores defense is allowing just 10 points a game and has produced six shutout quarters of the eight it has played thus far.
