The practices went well and the game plan was solid, but the problem for Faith Academy at the start of its Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A quarterfinal game at Gulf Shores last Friday was in the execution. The Rams weren’t playing well enough for the practices and the preparations to take effect.
That all changed in the second half, maybe as early as late in the first half. Gulf Shores, which defeated the Rams 22-11 in what was the Dolphins’ third game of the year and the second for the Rams, jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead and seemed ready to put the game away. With 20 seconds remaining in the first half, Faith Academy’s Edwin King found the end zone on a 3-yard run. The point-after attempt failed, giving the Dolphins a 20-6 halftime advantage.
After holding Gulf Shores to a three-and-out series to open the second half, Dorian Smith accepted a Gulf Shores punt and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown. The two-point try failed, but Faith Academy was back in the ball game, trailing just 14-12. The Rams’ defense tightened, not allowing the Dolphins’ offense the success it enjoyed in the first two periods. And the Rams’ offense improved.
Christian Burnette, who has been stellar for the Rams all season, burst up the middle of the Gulf Shores defense and scored a touchdown on a 50-yard run that put the Rams in front. A successful pass play on a two-point conversion gave Faith Academy a 20-14 lead, which they held the rest of the way for the victory.
With the victory, Faith Academy advances to this week’s Class 5A semifinal game at home against Charles Henderson of Troy, a team that knocked No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright out of the playoffs last Thursday with a 19-16 win.
For its efforts, the Rams have earned this week’s Lagniappe Team of the Week award which is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
“We had to go in and kind of assure them (at halftime),” Rams’ head coach Jack French said of the message he delivered to his team at the game’s intermission. “We practiced and got ready for the right things. We just needed to start executing. Basically, that’s it.”
Once the Rams started executing the game plan, things turned in the Rams’ direction. They were able to start moving the ball on offense and stop the potent Gulf Shores offensive attack in the final two periods.
Faith Academy, 11-3, is on a four-game win streak. The offense has proved solid with Christian Burnette and King leading the way. Burnette and King are also the team’s defensive leaders, a defense that has produced four shutouts and four games in which the opponent scored seven points or less. In the playoffs, the Rams have allowed 15, 15 and 14 points thus far against teams that have otherwise been productive offensively.
Now the Rams look to top Charles Henderson, 11-2, and earn a spot in the Class 5A state championship game.
“They’ve got one of the best players in the state and I know they’ve got some really good looking defensive linemen,” French said of the Trojans. “Their quarterback is good. Obviously, they’re a good team or they couldn’t have beat UMS.”
Faith Academy entered the playoffs ranked No. 9 and Gulf Shores was the No. 5-ranked team in the state.
“You have to hope you haven’t peaked,” French said. “I don’t know if you ever get to the point where that’s all you can do. You just have to get ready for the next one. … We were there (semifinals) two years ago and came up a little short. Last year we got beat in the quarterfinals. I don’t know that we really thought we’d get this far, but our team, I think they collectively thought they could. I think they’ve done a good job of just concentrating on what we’ve got to do right now and what we’ve got to do today and hopefully we’ll keep on doing that.”
