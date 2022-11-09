Faith Academy faced a pair of opponents last week in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A state football playoffs — the Eufaula Tigers and a flu bug. In preparing for the team’s fifth consecutive playoff appearance, all under head coach Jack French’s leadership, the Rams had to fight their way through the illness that affected almost half of the team’s roster.
And that was before taking on Eufaula.
The Rams managed to weather both opponents, defeating Eufaula 21-15 on the road to advance to the second round of the playoffs, and they did so with some players unable to contribute as they have most of the season.
“Considering the type of week we had [last week] I was real pleased with them,” French said. “We got probably as good of an effort as we’ve had all year. We were playing a really good team and we didn’t get pushed around too much and we made plays when we needed to make them.”
The victory sets up a second-round playoff game at home this Friday against Demopolis, the top-seeded team out of Class 5A, Region 3 and the No. 8-ranked team in 5A in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll last week. The 9-2 Rams have won eight of their past nine games and their only two losses have come to No. 1-ranked and undefeated UMS-Wright and No. 6-ranked Gulf Shores, which has lost just one game. Demopolis carries a 10-1 overall record into the game. The Tigers have won their past nine games in a row. Their only loss came on the road at Class 4A Jackson. Last week, Demopolis defeated Elmore County 48-28 in first-round playoff action.
The matchup has been tabbed as the Lagniappe Game of the Week. The Lagniappe Game of the Week is sponsored by GO Pest Solutions.
“All we want to do is get healed up, not just from the [last] game, but from the flu and the game both,” French said of his team’s preparations for this week’s game. “We hauled some injuries out of there and we didn’t have everybody anyway. We had a lot of kids out each day last week with the flu. Hopefully this coming week it won’t be nearly that bad. We had 29 guys missing on Monday, and we don’t have but 66, so that’s almost half. It was like 25 Tuesday, then 22 on Wednesday, but some of them were showing up and they were so weak all they could do was watch. It was a weird week.”
Faith Academy and Demopolis have met only two previous times, both in the playoffs, and both have one win. The teams originally met in 2018 with Demopolis defeating the Rams 41-13 in a first-round playoff game. They were matched again in 2020 in the second round, with Faith Academy collecting a 31-6 victory.
“It has been [a good matchup] in the past,” French said. “They got the better end of it the first time we met, and we came back a couple of years later and we came out on top. Here we are two years later and we expect it to be a really rough game. They are really well-coached and they are impressive.
“They’ve always got speed — they’ve got speed on defense and they’ve got speed on offense too. Their running game, that’s where they begin. They do that thing that everybody wants to do, which is they can run the ball and stop the run and that makes them dangerous.”
While Faith Academy’s roster isn’t deep, even when everyone is healthy, the Rams have made the most of who they have available. French said he hopes that will continue to be the case this week.
“We would love to have more guys that were ready to get on the field and stay out there against the kind of teams we play,” he said. “We have to have a number of guys who play both ways, and I’ll tell you, I don’t think they’d have it any other way. They go hard on both sides of the ball and some of them get to rest now and then on special teams, but some of them don’t. … I’ve been real happy with how hard our guys continue to play.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.