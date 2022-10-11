Spanish Fort vs Daphne Football

Daphne head coach Kenny King

 Scott Donaldson

There are a couple of interesting aspects to Friday night’s game between Mary G. Montgomery and Daphne on the Vikings’ home field. Perhaps at the forefront is the importance of the game to both teams in terms of playoff hopes. MGM, which has now won four straight games after losing its first four, has a 3-2 record in Class 7A, Region 1. Daphne enters the game with a 3-4 overall record and a 3-1 region mark, which ties the Trojans with Foley and Fairhope for first place. MGM shares fourth place with Baker, the team it beat last Friday, 37-20. That’s five teams with only four playoff spots available.

It will also mark the first head-to-head game between Daphne head coach Kenny King and his former offensive coordinator — new MGM head coach Zach Golson. The familiarity offers another dynamic to the matchup.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.