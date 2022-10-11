There are a couple of interesting aspects to Friday night’s game between Mary G. Montgomery and Daphne on the Vikings’ home field. Perhaps at the forefront is the importance of the game to both teams in terms of playoff hopes. MGM, which has now won four straight games after losing its first four, has a 3-2 record in Class 7A, Region 1. Daphne enters the game with a 3-4 overall record and a 3-1 region mark, which ties the Trojans with Foley and Fairhope for first place. MGM shares fourth place with Baker, the team it beat last Friday, 37-20. That’s five teams with only four playoff spots available.
It will also mark the first head-to-head game between Daphne head coach Kenny King and his former offensive coordinator — new MGM head coach Zach Golson. The familiarity offers another dynamic to the matchup.
“It will be interesting. But in this profession, that’s what it’s all about — guys growing in their careers,” King said of the game against Golson’s Vikings. “Zach stayed with us for four years and he was able to get a head coaching job and that’s what you want to see. It’s just one of those things that in this profession you’re going to see all the time. I don’t think it’s going to be strange; I think it’s going to be pretty cool.”
Cool, yes. Important, absolutely.
“I think it’s natural that it pulls at your heart a little bit, and your mind,” Golson said. “Really and truly, as I’ve talked to the staff, we felt the same way, even about this last week — you try not to get into the emotional side of it. You just want to focus on controlling what you can control and how you prepare and how you practice. At the end of the day, it’s going to be about the 2022 MGM Vikings and the 2022 Daphne Trojans.
“Obviously, there’s a personal relationship there with the whole staff. Most of those guys on that staff at Daphne, we know each other really well. We practiced with each other the last four years. There will be some things there from a strategy standpoint that we’ve got to make sure we’re buttoned up on, but at the end of the day we’ve got to go out and execute.”
There should be few surprises, if any, for either team heading into the game. In that respect, eliminating mistakes will be at a premium.
“We’ve got to put it all together offensively,” King said. “We have a new quarterback and a new offensive coordinator and we have some injuries on the offensive line, guys who were returning from last year. So our offense is very, very young. The defense has done a pretty good job this year, but we’re still working on our offensive side.”
Golson said regardless of the opponent, the focus has to be on winning the game to keep his team’s playoff hopes alive.
“That was one of our goals this year, to make the playoffs,” he said. “To have that opportunity right in front of you … We talked about that this past week, that the Baker game had huge [playoff] implications too. But you can’t put too much time and energy into thinking about that. We need to focus on what the job is, what the game plan is, how we want to attack. That’s where we’re trying to put our energy and our focus. Our kids have done a really good job of buying into how we teach that and what our processes are, and I feel like our focus is good. I think you saw that in our game Friday [against Baker]. The guys were dialed in with their execution for the most part.”
