The NCAA basketball selection committee could not have been more kind to Alabama. And I’m not just talking about the Alabama Crimson Tide earning the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.
The committee went out of its way to make sure the first- and second-round games in Birmingham are as compelling as possible.
First, the committee sent Alabama to Birmingham to open the tournament. This has been expected for weeks. As long as the Tide was a No. 1 or No. 2 seed (in other words, one of the top eight teams) they were going to be rewarded with a venue close to home.
What the committee didn’t have to do was send a second No. 1 seed to Birmingham. With Houston joining Alabama, that guaranteed Birmingham would feature the most attractive teams in the first two rounds.
But even that gesture pales in comparison to the decision to send Auburn to Birmingham. The Tigers were slotted as a No. 9 seed, which means their opening location could be anywhere from Sacramento to Greensboro. Instead, the committee saw fit to keep the Tigers close to home.
That should provide an advantage in the first-round matchup against No. 8 seed Iowa. But nobody is paying much attention to that detail in what should be an even matchup. If Iowa didn’t want to have such a tough matchup, the Hawkeyes could have won more games and not lost to a bad Ohio State in their last outing.
But what if Auburn and Houston both win their first-round games? That would mean the No. 1 seed would essentially be playing a road game in its attempt to get to the Sweet 16.
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson certainly took note of the matchup and the venue.
“So, Auburn gets to play in Birmingham?” Sampson asked sarcastically. “Maybe we should have been a 9 seed.”
In addition to the appearance of Alabama, Houston and Auburn, the Birmingham regional is going to include several teams that probably deserved a better seed.
Alabama’s second-round game will be against either Maryland or West Virginia. Maryland is a No. 8 seed. Based on the NET Rankings (an analytic ranking the committee claims to consider) the Terrapins finished as the 31st-ranked team. That makes them a solid No. 8 seed. But West Virginia is not seeded properly. The Mountaineers finished No. 25 in the NET. That means they should be a No. 7 seed, not a No. 9. That’s a pretty big difference.
Beyond the Maryland-West Virginia winner, Alabama’s most likely opponents on the way to the Final Four would be No. 4 seed Virginia and No. 2 seed Arizona.
Alabama would not face Houston, Kansas, Texas or UCLA until the national championship game. That’s a favorable draw.
It’s surreal to hear every talking head on TV mention Alabama in their analysis of which team is going to cut down the nets in Houston.
Dick Vitale of ESPN picked Alabama to win the national championship.
Clark Kellogg of CBS projected the Tide to reach the Final Four. ESPN’s Seth Greenberg picked the Tide to beat Texas for the national championship. Jay Bilas of CBS had the Tide losing to Arizona in the Elite 8. LaPhonso Ellis of ESPN picked the Tide to beat Connecticut for the national championship. Seth Davis of ESPN picked Alabama to beat Kansas for the title.
The attention is unprecedented for a team in this state. Even when Auburn reached the Final Four in 2019, the Tigers were a No. 5 seed.
When Alabama made its only Elite 8 appearance, in 2004, the Tide was a No. 8 seed and an afterthought when the tournament began.
But this is different. Alabama is the talk of the NCAA Tournament for all the right (and some of the wrong) reasons. The story of now-former team member Darius Miles being indicted for murder during the season and how Alabama bungled the public messaging of the situation is a story that will follow this Alabama team.
But that doesn’t change the fact Alabama is playing better than any team in the country and fans in Birmingham are going to be treated to the best basketball in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
