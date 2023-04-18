There has always been a difference between production and potential. It’s why a 5-foot-8, 180-pound middle linebacker can make all-state in high school but not be a serious college prospect.
But at some point, a player should have to show the ability to play the game and a willingness to devote himself to improvement to be considered a top prospect.
That’s what makes the case of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson so mystifying.
As the April 27 NFL Draft approaches, it’s becoming increasingly obvious Richardson is going to be a first-round selection, perhaps even a Top 5 pick.
Some team is going to make a mistake by drafting Richardson that high in the process.
Based on last year’s performance, Richardson would have been my 13th-string All-SEC selection. That means 12 conference teams had better quarterback play than Richardson provided for the Gators, and one had worse.
Richardson was not a star for the Gators. Never was. That’s why his decision to opt out of Florida’s bowl game is even more troubling. Not only did he quit on his teammates, but he also made it clear he’s ready for the NFL without taking advantage of the chance to play another college game. Let’s see if the numbers back up that decision.
In his last game, he completed nine of 27 passes in a loss to rival Florida State. The game before that, his Gators were beaten by Vanderbilt. His quarterback rating against rival Georgia was a paltry 45.1.
For his career, Richardson threw 24 touchdown passes against 15 interceptions. In his one year as a starter, he completed 53 percent of his passes.
How is that person suddenly going to be an upgrade over any professional quarterback? The answer is, he’s not. He’s big, fast and can throw the ball a long way. But he can’t play quarterback.
Here is a list of every SEC team and whether they would have traded their starting quarterback for Richardson last year and whether he would upgrade the roster if he transferred to any other SEC school for next year.
The results in either case don’t back up the premise that Richardson is a good NFL prospect.
Alabama: Bryce Young is going to be the No. 1 pick and is a Heisman Trophy winner. Richardson’s stats are similar to those of Jalen Milroe, who is competing with Ty Simpson to become Alabama’s starter next year. I would stick with what Alabama has over Richardson.
Arkansas: KJ Jefferson is entering his third year as a starter. He’s better than Richardson.
Auburn: Richardson would be an upgrade over Robby Ashford, who needs to show great improvement now that the coaching has improved. There is optimism Ashford can greatly improve, but Auburn was the one SEC team Richardson could have improved last season.
LSU: Jayden Daniels returns as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
Ole Miss: The Rebels have multiple options better than Richardson, including returning starter Jaxson Dart and incoming transfer Spencer Sanders from Oklahoma State.
Mississippi State: Will Rogers is a great quarterback option returning for the Bulldogs. He’s the all-time leading passer in school history.
Texas A&M: Conner Weigman completed 73 of 132 pass attempts last year as a freshman for 896 yards and eight touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s promising.
Georgia: Stetson Bennett is a national champion. The Bulldogs wouldn’t trade their talented prospects, led by junior Carson Beck, for Richardson.
Kentucky: The Wildcats lose first-round pick Will Levis. Up next is North Carolina State transfer Devin Leary, who is already more accomplished than Richardson.
Missouri: Underrated Brady Cook returns as the Tigers’ starter.
South Carolina: Returning starter Spencer Rattler may be the best quarterback in the SEC this season.
Tennessee: The Volunteers lose star Hendon Hooker. But Joe Milton returns after leading the Vols to a bowl victory over Clemson after Hooker was injured.
Vanderbilt: AJ Swann returns after a promising freshman season that was easily more impressive than Richardson’s final year.
Perhaps Richardson will be better as a pro than he was in college. But it’s hard to see how anyone can project that based on his performance.
