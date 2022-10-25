As usual, the high school football regular season has flown by, with this week’s schedule of games marking its end. That means, of course, the playoffs start the following week and this week, for a few teams, will be the final game of the season. For at least two teams — St. Michael and Vigor — the season ended last week. Neither team is scheduled to play this week and neither team qualified for the playoffs.
For Vigor, that marks quite a turnaround from a year ago when the Wolves were 14-1 and won the Class 4A state title. They moved up to Class 5A this year and posted a 5-4 overall record and 4-4 Region 1 mark. St. Michael ended the season with a 5-5 overall record and 4-3 mark in Class 4A, Region 1 play, just missing the playoffs for the second straight year.
Playoff pairings
Some of the first-round playoff matchups are already known, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society website (ahsfhs.org). None of the first-round opponents for Class 7A area teams is known though it is known Foley, Baker, Fairhope and Mary G. Montgomery have qualified. In 6A, Saraland will be at home against Wetumpka, and Theodore will be at home against Sidney Lanier. Spanish Fort will be at Pike Road and St. Paul’s visits Carver-Montgomery. In 5A, Carroll is at Gulf Shores, Headland will be at UMS-Wright and Faith Academy will travel to Eufaula.
In 4A, Bayside Academy will visit top-ranked Montgomery Catholic, and B.T. Washington will visit Orange Beach, while Mobile Christian heads to Houston Academy in 3A. In 2A, Chickasaw and St. Luke’s are in but are awaiting the other region finishes to determine their opponents.
Mobile Christian still alive: Despite having the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) determine the Leopards had to forfeit four wins this season for using an ineligible player and at one time being 0-7 on the year after those forfeits were determined, Mobile Christian could still win the Class 3A state championship. Having won their final three games of the season, all Region 1 games, wins that gave the Leopards a 3-7 overall and 3-4 region record, they qualified for the playoffs. It was a tough way to get there, but
Mobile Christian’s season will continue after this week.
Crazy schedule
This week’s games include seven games scheduled Thursday involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, with another 11 games slated Friday that feature teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. A total of 27 of the 32 teams in the coverage area play this week, leaving five taking the week off.
The teams not playing this week include the aforementioned St. Michael and Vigor teams, as well as Mobile Christian, Spanish Fort and Mary G. Montgomery. MGM is taking the week off after winning its final six games of the regular season and earning a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. The Vikings opened the season losing their first four games.
A couple of interesting matchups this week have nothing to do with playoff implications. Instead, they will be about pride. Robertsdale travels to Baldwin County on Friday, a game that matches winless teams. One of the teams will end the season on a positive note.
There’s also Thursday’s Citronelle at Elberta game, with both teams sporting 1-8 overall records and 1-6 region records. Cottage Hill travels to St. Luke’s for a rivalry game with both teams at 4-5; the winner moves to .500 for the year.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.