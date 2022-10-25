Football

As usual, the high school football regular season has flown by, with this week’s schedule of games marking its end. That means, of course, the playoffs start the following week and this week, for a few teams, will be the final game of the season. For at least two teams — St. Michael and Vigor — the season ended last week. Neither team is scheduled to play this week and neither team qualified for the playoffs.

For Vigor, that marks quite a turnaround from a year ago when the Wolves were 14-1 and won the Class 4A state title. They moved up to Class 5A this year and posted a 5-4 overall record and 4-4 Region 1 mark. St. Michael ended the season with a 5-5 overall record and 4-3 mark in Class 4A, Region 1 play, just missing the playoffs for the second straight year.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

