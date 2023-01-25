Five teams from the Mobile-Baldwin area are advancing to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state boys’ and girls’ bowling tournaments Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27, at The Alley in Gadsden.
In the girls’ division, Gulf Shores will compete in the state Class 1A-5A tournament, while Baker advanced to compete in the Class 6A-7A state tournament. In the boys’ division, in Class 1A-5A, Elberta and Satsuma have advanced to the state tournament, while in Class 6A-7A, Baker is moving forward.
All five area teams earned their spots in the state tournament by way of their performances in the two-day AHSAA South Regional tournament at Eastern Shore Lanes in Spanish Fort last week. The top four teams from each classification (1A-5A, 6A-7A) advance to this week’s state tournament.
In the Class 1A-5A girls’ regional tournament, Satsuma, Vigor, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach all qualified, along with Marbury, Beauregard, Sipsey Valley and Hale County.
Following qualifying rounds, Sipsey Valley defeated Vigor, Beauregard defeated Orange Beach, Marbury defeated Satsuma and Gulf Shores defeated Hale County. In the semifinals, Marbury defeated Gulf Shores and Beauregard defeated Sipsey Valley, with Marbury defeating Beauregard for the regional crown.
In Class 6A-7A girls, Baker, Daphne and Mary G. Montgomery qualified, as did Dothan, Stanhope Elmore, Auburn, Thompson and Oak Mountain. Oak Mountain beat Daphne, Baker beat Dothan, Thompson beat MGM and Stanhope Elmore beat Auburn. The semifinals found Thompson beating Baker and Stanhope Elmore beating Oak Mountain, with Stanhope Elmore topping Thompson in the title match.
In Class 1A-5A boys, local teams Satsuma, UMS-Wright, Elberta and Gulf Shores qualified along with Marbury, Beauregard, Holt and Hale County. Marbury defeated UMS-Wright, Beauregard defeated Holt, Satsuma defeated Gulf Shores and Elberta defeated Hale County. In the semifinals, Marbury defeated Beauregard and Elberta defeated Satsuma, with Marbury defeating Elberta in the regional title match.
In Class 6A-7A boys, local teams Baker, Murphy and Spanish Fort qualified for the field, as did Dothan, Stanhope Elmore, Spanish Fort and Vestavia Hills. Spain Park defeated Murphy, Spanish Fort beat Stanhope Elmore, Auburn defeated Dothan and Vestavia Hills beat Baker.
In the semifinals, Spain Park beat Spanish Fort and Vestavia Hills beat Auburn. Spain Park took the title with a win over Vestavia Hills in the title match.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
