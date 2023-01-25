GSHS Dolphins Women’s Bowling Team

GSHS Dolphins Women’s Bowling Team

 Photo by Gulf Shores City Schools

Five teams from the Mobile-Baldwin area are advancing to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state boys’ and girls’ bowling tournaments Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27, at The Alley in Gadsden.

In the girls’ division, Gulf Shores will compete in the state Class 1A-5A tournament, while Baker advanced to compete in the Class 6A-7A state tournament. In the boys’ division, in Class 1A-5A, Elberta and Satsuma have advanced to the state tournament, while in Class 6A-7A, Baker is moving forward.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.