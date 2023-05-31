South Alabama football

South Alabama opens its 2023 season at Tulane on ESPNU

 By Scott Donaldson/courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

Five of South Alabama’s 12 regular-season football games have been selected for TV coverage for the 2023 season, with the remaining games to be determined at a later date. The announcement was made Wednesday when TV networks released games selected for the first three weeks of the season and some other games being played on weeknights.

The Jaguars’ season-opener at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 and be televised by ESPNU. The matchup is expected to be one of the top games of the year featuring Group of 5 opponents.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

