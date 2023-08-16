Foley High School Lions

All the talk in recent months concerning Foley 5-star wide receiver Perry Thompson has centered around where he will play his college career. In June of 2022, Thompson gave his verbal commitment to Alabama, joining Saraland wide receiver Ryan Williams and then-Mobile Christian linebacker, now Spanish Fort linebacker, Sterling Dixon as local players committing to sign with the Crimson Tide.

But Thompson had a change of heart and just before the start of Foley’s preseason practices were set to begin, and on the heels of taking part in Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend recruiting outing, he flipped his commitment to Auburn.

