All the talk in recent months concerning Foley 5-star wide receiver Perry Thompson has centered around where he will play his college career. In June of 2022, Thompson gave his verbal commitment to Alabama, joining Saraland wide receiver Ryan Williams and then-Mobile Christian linebacker, now Spanish Fort linebacker, Sterling Dixon as local players committing to sign with the Crimson Tide.
But Thompson had a change of heart and just before the start of Foley’s preseason practices were set to begin, and on the heels of taking part in Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend recruiting outing, he flipped his commitment to Auburn.
The news created quite a stir across the state and with a number of big-time college programs that had hoped to secure his future services for their programs. During an appearance at the Baldwin County High School Football Media Days the Monday after he announced on social media he had flipped his commitment, he said, “Auburn just felt like home and I needed that home feeling.”
What may have become lost in all this is the simple fact this season the 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide receiver, the best at the position for Foley since a guy named Julio Jones, still has his final season left to play for the Lions.
For sure, Foley head coach Deric Scott is well aware he has the talented player, who has been a starter since his freshman season, when Scott arrived at the school, for another season, and he’s looking forward to what Thompson can do for the Lions in their quest to repeat as the Class 7A, Region 1 champ and make a deep run in the state playoffs.
And while most who have seen Thompson play recognize his obvious talents, Scott sees much more and notes there are intangibles in play that have helped elevate Thompson’s college prospect status.
“First and foremost, and I tell everyone this, he’s a great teammate,” Scott said. “I would love to have him as my teammate. He works with everybody, he has a great relationship with everybody. He has relationships inside the team. … He’s a super competitive guy and he wants to win. Everything I’ve ever asked him to do, he’s done.
“Perry has really kind of pushed himself and worked to get to this point. Most folks don’t see the amount of work that he puts in and the things that he does in an effort to get better. These guys watch that. They’ll see the other stuff and then they see him working out on his own. We tell them all the time what we’re doing in practice is just the start, that’s the base stuff. You’ve got to put in some work besides that. You’ve got to give some of your time. He’s going to get the extra workouts in.”
The work has paid off for Thompson and Foley. Last season, when the Lions were 7-4 overall and 5-1 in region games, the No. 14 Class of 2024 prospect nationally and No. 2 prospect in the state caught 87 passes for 1,059 yards and nine touchdowns. He also spent a little time on defense, intercepting three passes. In fact, in one of the 7-on-7 competitions in which Foley participated found Thompson only playing defense, working on honing his skills on that side of the ball.
Scott said having a talent like Thompson means making use of that talent in a way that will most benefit the team. In this case, that means not only getting him the ball as much as possible as a wide receiver but also using his instincts, talents and athleticism to aid the Lions’ defense.
Still, the priority will be making sure Thompson is a key aspect of what the Lions do on offense.
“[Class] 7A football is junior college football,” Scott said. “You’ve got to be able to throw the ball.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.