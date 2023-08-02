The wait for the start of football has ended. Technically. Area high school teams that did not participate in spring practice were allowed to start preseason practices on Monday, July 31, with the remaining schools set to begin next Monday, Aug. 7.
The University of South Alabama, recently picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division after coming off a 10-3 season a year ago, will begin preseason practice on Friday. On Monday, Baldwin County High School Football Media Days is scheduled in Daphne, with the Mobile County High School Football Media Days slated Wednesday and Thursday in Mobile.
Football season is here.
Alma Bryant, Spanish Fort, Elberta, St. Michael, Cottage Hill Christian and Chickasaw, all of which skipped spring practice sessions, were allowed to start preseason drills on Monday. The teams will have a couple of days of helmets and shorts and a couple of days of practice in shells (helmets and shoulder pads) before being allowed to have contact drills. The remaining 26 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area will begin practice on Aug. 7 and have to put a few practices under their belts before being allowed to add contact drills to the practice session.
And it’s just a short time before the season begins. Some jamborees and practice games that do not count toward the team’s record are being played the weekend of Aug. 16-18, with the first week of official games slated Aug. 24-26.
For South Alabama, the season begins in New Orleans on Saturday, Sept. 2, against Tulane at Yulman Stadium. The Jaguars, who produced a 7-1 Sun Belt record last year, has 20 starters returning this season.
Regardless of the number of returning starters or preseason predictions, all of the teams in this area, high school or college, enter the next few days with a strong sense of anticipation and focus, with the goal of having a great season.
“The big advantage that we see — of course, in this day and age you can go in helmets all summer — but the big advantage we see is we can get through that first week, which the vast majority of it is acclimation, so the biggest advantage will be Week 2, which will be Week 1 for everyone else,” Alma Bryant head coach Bart Sessions said of getting the added week of preseason drills.
“Week 2 is a little bit less restrictive in what you can wear, but you have a little bit more of an opportunity to have some full contact sessions in that second week. People don’t realize it unless you’re in this, but if you go with the old schedule, you have that first week in shorts, two days, and shells two days, and then for a lot of people that third week is game week. That’s not a lot of football practice.”
Sessions said he believes teams have enough time to put in game plans and the like and prepare for the upcoming season, especially with what teams are allowed to do in terms of summer workouts.
“Our hope is that with this schedule maybe our retention will be a little bit better,” Sessions added.
At South Alabama, head coach Kane Wommack said last season’s success has increased the confidence within the program, but the team and coaching staff is also aware this is a new season and different circumstances.
“You want this for our program,” Wommack said last week in New Orleans. “You want to be relevant in college football, especially with the landscape ever-changing. For us, to be able to lay the foundation, it took us years to get to this point to compete at a high level. And now to have all this experience coming back, you want to focus on the things that you’re doing well, but you also want to be really aggressive about the things that you really want to improve on from one year to the next, and I think we’re doing that this season.”
