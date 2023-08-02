South Alabama football

Kane Wommack (center front, blue shirt) leads South Alabama onto the field last season

 Scott Donaldson/Courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

The wait for the start of football has ended. Technically. Area high school teams that did not participate in spring practice were allowed to start preseason practices on Monday, July 31, with the remaining schools set to begin next Monday, Aug. 7. 

The University of South Alabama, recently picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division after coming off a 10-3 season a year ago, will begin preseason practice on Friday. On Monday, Baldwin County High School Football Media Days is scheduled in Daphne, with the Mobile County High School Football Media Days slated Wednesday and Thursday in Mobile.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

