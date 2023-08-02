forever-wild-logo.jpeg

According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), a constitutional amendment in 1992 created the Forever Wild Land Trust (FWLT). Although the program has secured more than 284,000 acres of land in Alabama for public use, it is still a smaller percentage of public conservation land (3.66 percent) than nearly any other southeastern state.

The amendment also created a board of trustees. The 15-member group will conduct its next quarterly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the University of South Alabama’s MacQueen Alumni Center (100 Alumni Drive). The meeting will take place at 10 a.m.

To contact Mark, email sports@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.