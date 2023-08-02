According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), a constitutional amendment in 1992 created the Forever Wild Land Trust (FWLT). Although the program has secured more than 284,000 acres of land in Alabama for public use, it is still a smaller percentage of public conservation land (3.66 percent) than nearly any other southeastern state.
The amendment also created a board of trustees. The 15-member group will conduct its next quarterly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the University of South Alabama’s MacQueen Alumni Center (100 Alumni Drive). The meeting will take place at 10 a.m.
At this meeting, updates on FWLT program activities and tract assessments will be presented. This meeting will also provide an opportunity for any individual who would like to make comments concerning the program to address the board.
Quarterly meetings of the FWLT Board take place to maximize public input into the program. Only through active public participation can the best places in Alabama be identified and conserved to remain forever wild.
The public is invited to attend this meeting and is encouraged to submit nominations of tracts of land for possible Forever Wild program purchase. Written nominations may be submitted by email to Forever.Wild@dcnr.alabama.gov or be made online at alabamaforeverwild.com/contact/nominate_land_tracts.
The board consists of three statewide members. These include Chris Blankenship, the ADCNR commissioner and a University of South Alabama graduate; Dr. John Valentine, executive director of the Marine Environmental Science Consortium on Dauphin Island; and Rick Oates, state forester for the Alabama Forestry Commission.
The other members represent Northern, Central and Southern Districts of Alabama. The local delegates include Dr. Jay Neumann Jr. of Point Clear, Dr. Sean P. Powers of Mobile, Jake Harper of Camden and Dr. Salem Saloom of Evergreen.
The ADCNR manages these lands through its various divisions: State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. The ADCNR is not a General Fund agency; it relies on revenues from license sales (hunting and fishing) and park visitor fees to support its public service operations.
Without relying on taxpayer money, these coastal wetlands, forests, wildlife habitats and other natural areas have been protected so that future generations can enjoy them.
FWLT’s acquisitions have also created more than 363 miles of recreational trails within 23 new recreation areas and nature preserves while providing additions to nine State Parks and 20 Wildlife Management Areas.
Another unique addition is 35 miles of bike trails at the Doug Ghee Nature Preserve and Recreation Area, which is comprised of four Forever Wild acquisitions on Coldwater Mountain. The tract has been recognized by the International Mountain Biking Association as a Bronze-Level Ride Center, one of only 37 in the world.
ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources. You can learn more about FWLT at alabamaforeverwild.com.
COLLEGE BRIEFS
• Spring Hill College men’s basketball head coach Craig Kennedy has announced an Elite Basketball Camp will take place in the Arthur R. Outlaw Recreation Center on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Elite Camps provide players with a competitive and educational experience that will help prepare them for the next level. For more information, visit camps.jumpforward.com/SHChoops/CampDetail/Index/17686.
• The 2023 Track & Field Academic Awards for both teams and individuals have been announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). Both squads at the University of Mobile earned All-Academic Team status, with the women’s team finishing with a cumulative 3.35 grade-point average (GPA) and the men’s team recording a 3.04 GPA.
In addition, the programs coached by Andy Canegitta saw nine earn individual honors after meeting the criteria throughout the 2022-23 academic year. Those honored were Anna Cabrera, Devin Christopher, Myla Edwards, Shawnessy Edwards, Nicholas Holley, Latavia Jack, Raegan Latiolais, Samantha Mansur and Kevin Richardson.
• Spring Hill College’s women’s track and field team also earned the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team Award. This is the first time the Badgers, who are coached by Craig McVey, have earned the academic award for achievements in the classroom.
The Badgers held a 3.239 GPA during the 2022-23 academic year. The award is given to teams who hold a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
• The United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) officially announced the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Awards for the 2022-23 academic year, with the University of Mobile’s indoor and beach volleyball programs earning recognition. The awards honor volleyball teams across the country that maintain a year-long GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
Both volleyball programs at UM, which are led by head coach Jon Campbell, also earned Team Academic Honor Roll selections by AVCA this year. This celebrates programs like the one at the University of Mobile that finished within the top 20 percent of team GPAs for their respective division. The Rams placed within the top 20 percent in the NAIA Division for both indoor and beach volleyball, with the beach volleyball team being the only NAIA program to earn honor roll distinction. The Rams also led the NAIA in Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete selections for beach volleyball earlier this year.
• The Spring Hill College volleyball and beach volleyball programs both earned the 2022-23 USMC-American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award, AVCA announced.
Both squads earned their sixth consecutive academic awards. The court volleyball team has now earned eight total, while the Sandy Badgers brought their total to six awards in program history. Peggy Martin oversees the court program and Sarah Senft coaches the beach squad.
