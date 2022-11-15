MGM COACHES

(Left To Right) Romelle Jones, Enrique Williams, Zach Golson, Alex Page, Maleki Harris

 BY TOMMY HICKS

There is a definite feeling of teamwork on the Mary G. Montgomery football coaching staff, a comfort zone created by sharing time not just as coaches, but as players too. 

Those who follow South Alabama’s football program will recognize the kinship — defensive coordinator Alex Page, along with defensive coaches Enrique Williams, Romelle Jones and volunteer coach Maleki Harris all played for the Jaguars. Head coach Zach Golson was a graduate assistant at the school in 2009, the Jags’ first season, for former defensive coordinator Bill Clark, who coached Golson and Page at Prattville High School.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022

