There is a definite feeling of teamwork on the Mary G. Montgomery football coaching staff, a comfort zone created by sharing time not just as coaches, but as players too.
Those who follow South Alabama’s football program will recognize the kinship — defensive coordinator Alex Page, along with defensive coaches Enrique Williams, Romelle Jones and volunteer coach Maleki Harris all played for the Jaguars. Head coach Zach Golson was a graduate assistant at the school in 2009, the Jags’ first season, for former defensive coordinator Bill Clark, who coached Golson and Page at Prattville High School.
There are bonds and connections on the MGM staff that go much deeper than staff affiliation. They are former teammates and friends. Those associations helped create a strong working situation and they say helped turn around the MGM program, which posted a 6-5 record this season and earned a playoff berth for the first time in 20 years.
Golson, who spent the previous four seasons as offensive coordinator at Daphne, which had followed four seasons in the same role at McGill-Toolen, said when he was considering accepting the MGM job he contemplated who he wanted for his staff. It started, he said, with Page.
“He and I worked together at McGill and I had coached him at South when I was a G.A. (graduate assistant) when he was playing,” Golson said. “And we were both Prattville guys, so there were so many strong connections there. His parents actually live across the street from my in-laws in Prattville, so there’s a unique connection there. … To be honest with you, if Alex wasn’t on board I don’t know if I would have taken the job. Having him there and his confidence in the situation really made me say, ‘All right, let’s go do this.’ He was right there by my side, kind of helping me implement our process and who we wanted to be. So it really started with him. We started building our staff from there.”
That led to Williams being hired, which led to Jones joining the staff. And one day at church, Page bumped into Harris and asked if he would like to help coach the team and rejoin some former Jags’ teammates.
“Enrique was perfect for us, especially with his experience in the weight room,” Golson said. “… Coach Ro is really a spiritual guy and he and I connected early on and he felt led to be here with us. … Then Maleki came on board. … Those guys fed off of each other. They did such a great job, and obviously playing together had a lot to do with that.
“Right away, you could tell there was chemistry there, and that’s something that we wanted to create. We said from Day 1 that our team is going to go as our coaches go. You hear a lot of times the coaches want their players to lead, and obviously we want that too and we want to instill that quality into our players. But just knowing where the program was, as I told our coaches, we are going to be a coach-led team, point blank. And we’ll eventually get it to where our players lead, but our players are going to go as we go, and I think our coaches really embraced that and it was very natural for that group of guys in particular. There was a purpose behind making that happen for those guys, knowing we were going to need our coaches to feed off of each other in a positive way. I interviewed a lot of guys for a lot of positions, and there might have been other guys with more experience and guys with different backgrounds. But it was really more about what is our chemistry going to be like? There was a lot of thought put into our chemistry being right.”
MGM lost its first four games of the season, including two one-point, overtime losses. But Golson said the feeling amongst the staff was they were on the right track. The Vikings won their next six games in a row and secured a spot in the playoffs. They lost in the first round, but the first, important steps had been taken for a program that was winless in 2021 and 2017 and had a combined nine wins in between.
“We’ve built a sustainable program. That’s what’s exciting for the future,” Golson said.
Page, Williams and Jones all played on the Jags’ first team in 2009 and finished their college careers with the 2013 season. Harris played from 2011-14. All four were defensive starters — Williams and Harris at linebacker, Page at end and Jones at tackle. They helped establish the South Alabama program and they were ready to help Golson reverse the fortunes at MGM.
“It was both, good fit and a comfort zone,” Page said of having his former Jags’ teammates as fellow coaches on the staff. “Some of it just kind of fell into our lap. … What’s kind of crazy is how it all kind of came together. You can’t plan that out.
“It’s so amazing. Those guys were all my teammates and we were pretty good friends. Me and Enrique were really good friends and hung out a lot in college. Romelle was a defensive lineman and I was always in the room with him for D-line stuff. Maleki was a linebacker. He came in after we got there. Just to be together again after all going off on separate paths, it’s just a God thing, really. That’s the only way I can explain it. Nobody can orchestrate something like that.”
Page said by having his former teammates on the staff, he knew it would go well. “I knew who they were and what they were all about,” he said. “I knew the grind and the practices and the things that we went through, so I knew they knew what it took to be successful. Just trusting them and their knowledge of football and what it takes to be good at football, that was easy for me to do.”
Jones said the possibility had been discussed in the past. “Man, honestly it was a little bit divine, almost like a magical moment,” he said. “Me and Enrique and Alex, we spoke about this about six or seven years ago. … It was just amazing that it only took us basically one year. It’s kind of magical. The one thing we had to lean on is that it was more than a business relationship or a school relationship, it was a brotherhood. … It was crazy to realize this is what I’m actually getting paid to do, being out here with my guys doing what we love to do. We built a bond from the beginning. It was kind of surreal at times.”
Harris said, “We’ve been friends and that helped us a lot. We didn’t have to worry about anything outside of football. It gave us a comfort zone. It was fun.”
Golson said the shared experiences and bonds were felt by the players and that helped them build similar chemistry and teamwork. It is a bond he said he sees continuing.
