The excitement level for Auburn’s football fortunes this season is certainly high among its fan base, but there are also questions. How good will Auburn be under new head coach Hugh Freeze?
Despite the obvious uptick in recruiting and success in adding talent and depth through the transfer portal, will the Tigers’ record reflect the roster improvement? Will transfer quarterback Payton Thorne, the former Michigan State signal-caller, be the answer in Freeze’s offensive scheme? Can the Tigers negotiate what is one of the more difficult schedules among SEC teams?
Answers to some of those questions will begin Saturday when Auburn takes on UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Interest in the program has no doubt increased since Freeze was hired to replace Bryan Harsin, who never seemed to be a good fit in Auburn and who was often criticized by many in the Tigers’ fan base for his lack of attention — perhaps even enthusiasm for — recruiting efforts. And there were the losses, too.
Auburn is coming off a 5-7 season in which they suffered through a five-game losing skid before beating Texas A&M in the 10th game of the year. The season ended with a 49-27 loss at Alabama and Auburn sat out the bowl season for the first time since the 2012 season.
Freeze inherited a team with few offensive starters returning, not to mention a lack of solid depth at some positions on that side of the ball. Defensively, the Tigers didn’t live up to past results either. Auburn ranked No. 86 in the country in scoring, No. 118 in rushing and No. 72 in total offense last season, though the rushing attack ranked No. 18. Defensively the Tigers were No. 97 in scoring and No. 96 in rush defense. There is a lot of work to do.
CONCERNS
Perhaps the biggest areas of concern heading into the season centers around the adaption of Freeze’s approach and the meshing of transfers and newcomers to the players that remained. There will be a lot of new faces. In terms of the lineup, the lack of starters back on offense and especially depth at the receiver position must be addressed. Turnovers were an issue last season and improvement must be made there, both in the offense holding onto the ball and the defense creating takeaways.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Thorne at quarterback will receive the most attention, both from fans and opposing teams. Named the starter a week or so ago, he has the keys to the Auburn offense. Look for backup Robby Ashford, although not the starter, to get playing time and be used in a variety of schemes and situations. Others to watch on offense include WR/KR Ja’Varrius Johnson, DB Nehemiah Pritchett, TE Rivaldo Fairweather and RB Jarquez Hunter.
BIG GAME
The Iron Bowl notwithstanding, Auburn’s trip to Texas A&M on Sept. 23, the Tigers’ first SEC game, looms big. Both teams were 5-7 last year and need to win that game. A home game against Georgia and a trip to LSU follow for Auburn, so winning at A&M would be huge.
SCHEDULE
UMass, Cal and Samford get things started, then the schedule becomes more challenging, with A&M, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State all in a row and Arkansas and Alabama down the line. Some are predicting a 6-6 season for the Tigers in the regular season, perhaps less wins. The Tigers have seven home games (UMass, Samford, Georgia, Ole Miss, Miss. State, New Mexico State, Alabama), but some tough road stops at A&M, LSU and Arkansas.
LOCAL PLAYERS
Auburn’s roster as listed on its website includes these players from the Lagniappe coverage area: CB DJ James (Spanish Fort), LB Robert Woodyard (Williamson), RB Christian Burnette (Faith Academy) and WR Colby Stafford (UMS-Wright).
