AUBURN HEAD COACH HUGH FREEZE

AUBURN HEAD COACH HUGH FREEZE (Photo courtesy of Auburn University Athletics)

The excitement level for Auburn’s football fortunes this season is certainly high among its fan base, but there are also questions. How good will Auburn be under new head coach Hugh Freeze?

Despite the obvious uptick in recruiting and success in adding talent and depth through the transfer portal, will the Tigers’ record reflect the roster improvement? Will transfer quarterback Payton Thorne, the former Michigan State signal-caller, be the answer in Freeze’s offensive scheme? Can the Tigers negotiate what is one of the more difficult schedules among SEC teams?

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.