AHSAA State Championships

St Luke’s Episcopal Ella Bentley plays during AHSAA State tennis championships at Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala., Tues, April. 25, 2023. (Marvin Gentry | preps@al.com)

St. Luke’s tennis standout Ella Bentley said she uses tennis as an escape from school and the everyday pressures of being a teenager. When she steps on the court, she erases everything else and simply concentrates on the game and her opponent. And she’s pretty good at both.

The approach worked well at last week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 1A-3A state tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center where Bentley won the No. 1 singles championship in a 6-1, 6-1 title match. When she stepped off the court and back into reality, she found herself a state champion.

