St. Luke’s tennis standout Ella Bentley said she uses tennis as an escape from school and the everyday pressures of being a teenager. When she steps on the court, she erases everything else and simply concentrates on the game and her opponent. And she’s pretty good at both.
The approach worked well at last week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 1A-3A state tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center where Bentley won the No. 1 singles championship in a 6-1, 6-1 title match. When she stepped off the court and back into reality, she found herself a state champion.
“What is amazing to me is that Ella’s mindset on the court is so focused for somebody her age,” St. Luke’s head coach Heather Lersch said. “She doesn’t let things get by her. She was playing in the quarterfinals and she was down 1-4 in the second set after winning the first set. She came back and won five games in a row and won 6-4. The other girl didn’t know what hit her. Ella was like, ‘I’m not going for a tiebreaker, I’m going to win here.’ And she did. That’s her position on the court every time. She does not want to fail.”
It was not her first championship. As a seventh-grader, Bentley won the No. 4 singles state title and teamed with her sister, Anna Marie, to win the No. 2 doubles state crown. St. Luke’s won the team championship.
Although just a freshman, Lersch said, Bentley is the unquestioned leader on the Wildcats’ team, and it is a responsibility she takes seriously.
“What Ella does that I don’t see in many players, and no players her age, is she takes the matches that she wins and loses and she processes them and she thinks about what she could have done better and she focuses on those things,” Lersch said. “It’s very impressive for someone that age to have that mindset. She’s our team captain. She’s amazing with her teammates. When she’s on the doubles court she directs her doubles partner.
“This year the biggest change that I’ve seen is she has always had somebody just ahead of her. This year she came out of that shadow. She’s no longer in anybody’s shadow and she has stepped up to be the leader on the court, and it’s amazing the difference [in her approach].”
Bentley began playing tennis when she was 6 along with her sister, who was 8 at the time. She became attracted to the game quickly and learned that it was something she could do to step away from everything else in her life.
“I needed an escape from school and stuff,” Bentley said. “When I get on the court it’s a whole different world and the environment is really great.”
It was her seventh-grade year when she realized she not only had a passion for the game, but the talent to play at a high level.
“The moment of realization was probably around seventh grade when the team went to state,” she said. “I was definitely the little new person on the team and my sister helped me a lot throughout it all. It did scare me a little bit. It was definitely new. But it helped me with the state this year. I do like being a leader because I can help people if they need help or aim them in the right direction. It was definitely a little struggle at the beginning, trying to figure out how to balance everything. But once I figured that out it was fine.”
She’s also a standout in the classroom and off the court. She was named freshman Scholar-Athlete of the Year at St. Luke’s and she received the freshman Character Award. She is a straight-A student and won the school’s eighth-grade algebra award. She was previously named Middle School Athlete of the Year.
Now she’s a two-time singles state champion.
“This will push me going forward,” Bentley said. “It was really nice to win the championship but it will push me to continue to be better.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
