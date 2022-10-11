Tittl, Fuller

Former head coaches Peter Fuller and Uwe Tittl were inducted into the University of Mobile Soccer Hall of Fame at a banquet last Friday night, becoming the first two inductees for the soccer program at UM. In a weekend that was initially expected to host 30-50 former Rams, more than 200 people showed up for Friday night’s banquet and for Saturday’s alumni and regular season matches.

Fuller took over head coaching responsibilities for the University of Mobile men’s soccer program in 1995 and led the program through the 2010 season, sporting a 221-97-21 record. Fuller rapidly grew the program into national prominence in taking the Rams to 12 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) men’s soccer national championship appearances.

