Former head coaches Peter Fuller and Uwe Tittl were inducted into the University of Mobile Soccer Hall of Fame at a banquet last Friday night, becoming the first two inductees for the soccer program at UM. In a weekend that was initially expected to host 30-50 former Rams, more than 200 people showed up for Friday night’s banquet and for Saturday’s alumni and regular season matches.
Fuller took over head coaching responsibilities for the University of Mobile men’s soccer program in 1995 and led the program through the 2010 season, sporting a 221-97-21 record. Fuller rapidly grew the program into national prominence in taking the Rams to 12 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) men’s soccer national championship appearances.
In 2002, Fuller led UM to its first NAIA men’s soccer national title victory, finishing the season with an 18-4-1 record. In 1999, the Rams finished as the NAIA men’s soccer national championship runner-up under Fuller. Following both seasons, Fuller was named the NAIA men’s soccer Coach of the Year. He also earned three Gulf Coast Athletic Conference men’s soccer Coach of the Year honors during his tenure. He coached 35 NAIA All-American selections and more than 50 all-conference selections.
Currently, Fuller is the head coach and sporting director for the Syracuse Pulse Professional Soccer Club, a professional team based out of Syracuse, N.Y., and has served on coaching staffs for Major League Soccer teams in New England and Philadelphia during his career.
During his induction speech, Fuller noted his 16 years as the head coach of the University of Mobile men’s soccer program was his favorite stop of his career and he is happy with the hands the program is in now. Additionally, he mentioned the players are the most important part of his career.
From 1992-2006, Tittl served as the inaugural head coach for the UM women’s soccer program, building the program into a national powerhouse in the NAIA. During his time at the helm of the program, Tittl led the Rams to a 196-90-9 record, while earning the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference women’s soccer Coach of the Year honor six times. Additionally, Tittl led the team to the program’s first NAIA women’s soccer national championship victory during the 1997 season, sporting a perfect 24-0-0 record. He was later named the NAIA women’s soccer Coach of the Year that same season.
Tittl coached 32 NAIA All-American selections during his tenure with the women’s soccer program and coached more than 50 all-conference selections. Since 2003, Tittl has led the University of Mobile women’s tennis program and has managed a 183-101 overall record. Additionally, Tittl has led the UM men’s tennis program since 2009 (100-74 overall record) and has reached the NAIA national championship tournament 29 total times across both men’s and women’s tennis.
During his induction speech Friday night, Tittl gave thanks to those who invested in him in the early stages of his career, and gave special thanks to his late mother and Bob Gray, who helped Tittl land the head coaching position at the university in 1992.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
