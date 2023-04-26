The past four seasons, Kent Fullington led a successful program as head coach of the Sylacauga boys’ basketball team. Now he aims to do the same at St. Paul’s — as head coach of the Saints’ girls’ program.
Fullington was named the Saints’ new coach last week, replacing Amanda Niehoff who directed the program for the past eight seasons and recently accepted the head coaching position at Saraland.
He said the switch from being a boys’ head coach to head coach of a girls’ program isn’t really a change at all.
“I don’t see there being a jump at all,” he said. “I’ve coached very successful women athletes before and I’ve coached very successful male athletes. To be honest, if you show a kid how much you care versus how much you know, that’s what really wins over your athletes in coaching in my opinion. It’s the relationships you make with your student-athletes. In my past, I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job of being an energetic and enthusiastic coach that hopefully has made a positive impact on my past players. Hopefully, these girls will love playing for me, and we’ll be the hardest-playing team in the state. I’m just ready to get to work.”
Fullington has more than 13 years of coaching experience. He was 83-37 in his four years at Sylacauga where he was named Talladega County Coach of the Year three times. He led his team to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four in 2021.
“We’re very excited to have Kent. I think he fits in our program very well, and we’re excited to welcome him into our St. Paul’s family,” St. Paul’s Athletics Director Shane Sullivan said.
Admitting there may have been a slight bit of hesitation to hire a former boys’ coach as the girls’ coach, Sullivan said Fullington quickly put an end to any doubts concerning his hiring or his readiness to take on the Saints’ coaching spot.
“That was probably one of my first questions: Why do you want to come to be the girls’ coach? And he said he liked the setup and the family atmosphere we had at the school and the whole program after we talked and we showed him the whole campus,” Sullivan said. “I think he had been involved with coaching girls some when he was back at Vestavia [Hills] with softball, so this won’t be his first interaction with coaching girls. He just wanted to come to St. Paul’s, having that grade level all right here on campus and being able to build a program from the elementary level all the way up.”
Before he arrived at Sylacauga, Fullington coached at Vestavia Hills in the Birmingham area for nine years. There, he taught physical education and served as the boys’ golf coach and assistant softball coach. He graduated from Oak Mountain High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Montevallo.
“Number one, he interviewed fantastic,” Sullivan said when asked what made Fullington the right fit. “He had a tremendous amount of energy and he had a vision and a plan that was just unbelievable for our program. We’re in a unique situation, and from top to bottom he had a plan, from third grade all the way up to the varsity. I was impressed and that kind of caught my eye. Then looking at his resume and at the places he has been and what he’s done, he made the best candidate.”
Sullivan said Fullington stood out among several candidates who expressed interest in the job.
“We had a lot of interest in the position,” he said. “I had several calls and several interviews and then we brought Kent back for a second interview. I had a couple of people come back for two interviews and then we made our selection.”
Fullington said the Saints will play an uptempo style of basketball, covering all 94 feet on the floor, with an emphasis on an attacking approach on offense and defense.
“It will be a fun brand of basketball to watch,” he said.
He added he is ready to get started with his new job.
“I was sold on the sense of family from the moment I walked on the campus,” he said. “I was blown away by the first-class school and I’m thankful as can be that I was able to be interviewed, and I was lucky enough to be hired. I feel very blessed right now."
