Mary Montgomery vs Farihope Football

Zach Golson during a prep football game, Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Semmes, Ala.

 Scott Donaldson

There were those who told Zach Golson to run, not walk, away from the offer to take over as head football coach of the Mary G. Montgomery football program a couple of years ago.

“Career suicide” is how one person described accepting the job. And yet others were quick to tell Golson they felt, with the right leadership in place, the potential to turn the program around was in place.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.