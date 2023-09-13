There were those who told Zach Golson to run, not walk, away from the offer to take over as head football coach of the Mary G. Montgomery football program a couple of years ago.
“Career suicide” is how one person described accepting the job. And yet others were quick to tell Golson they felt, with the right leadership in place, the potential to turn the program around was in place.
In the end, Golson went with his gut. He took the job.
It has proven to be a great decision for both parties — Golson and the MGM football program. And while success didn’t come immediately — the Vikings lost their first four games last year, Golson’s first as head coach, including two in overtime — Golson said he felt the team was close to breaking through. His gut was right on that count too. The Vikings won six straight games after the 0-4 start a year ago, made the state playoffs for the first time in 20 years, and began a turnaround that continues today. Heading into this Friday’s game at Fairhope, the Vikings are 3-0 and ranked No. 8 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 7A Top 10 poll. They have now won nine of their past 10 games and are playing with a confidence that hasn’t been evident in the program in quite some time.
“It was really just a blend of multiple things,” Golson said of his decision to accept the MGM job after serving as Daphne’s offensive coordinator for four seasons. “When I first sat down with Mr. [Marlon] Firle [former MGM principal], there were some people in the community that had asked me to come, meet him and sit down and discuss the opportunity. I think seeing their excitement and seeing their vision, Mr. Firle’s vision, for what it could be and hearing about the [youth] park and the success that they’d had and the middle school had just gone 7-1, helped I had competed against these guys for seven or eight years and I knew they were always gritty and tough and they were good players. I felt if we could put our processes to it there was the possibility that they could be successful.
“Then as I started to talk to other people about building a staff, then it became a no-brainer. I felt if I could put this staff together with this group of guys we could put our processes in place and with the administration’s support and the people in the community who wanted to see it done the right way, it just felt like it was worth taking a shot on. It was a little bit of a leap of faith because a lot of people told us it’s career suicide, that you can’t win there. There were definitely a lot of naysayers, but sometimes you’ve got to trust your instincts. ... I believed it.”
Now, the Vikings are making believers out of a lot of people. Golson said he didn’t feel things start to change immediately, but as the staff and players developed a relationship and his plan for the program was put in place and recognized, the confidence started to grow, along with the numbers. More than 120 players came out for football. The middle school and freshmen teams were enjoying success. Winning became contagious.
“It's got a chance to be really good here for a while. We’ll see,” Golson said.
Regardless, the MGM program isn’t where it was. With a 9-5 record in his short tenure, Golson has already won as many games as his predecessor, Stan McCain, won in four seasons (9-31). Chris Wilson (2017) was 0-10, Brian Seymore (2015-16) was 8-12, Mike Dean and Tum Hardegree (2014) combined for a 4-6 record, Al Jones (2013) was 2-8 and Brad Powell (2010-12) was 7-23. Scott Lesley (1999-2009) was 48-63, Jerry Gartman (1993-98) was 10-50 and Les Gilliland (1989-92) was 17-24. The last coach with a winning record at the school for his career was Tommy Davis (1983-88) at 32-31.
According to Golson, the success MGM has had under his leadership thus far isn’t just coaching.
“It’s funny, and I don’t know how this is going to sound, but I have really prayed for this moment, a chance to have an impact,” he said. “I really believe that we’re here for a reason. We’ve all been put here for different reasons. There’s no doubt that we, our coaches — [defensive coordinator] Alex Page and I, we’ve talked about this hundreds of times — this is where we’re supposed to be. God’s got us here for a reason. We’re really just trying to seek that out and glorify Him. I think that’s what is satisfying about it. All the success is for his glory and also to enjoy being able to see people here and impact kids and lead to that mindset, that hey, I’m doing this for something bigger.
“The game’s great, we love to compete and we want to win, that’s what the game is, right? We’re trying to train and work to be able to be successful on the field. But ultimately the true joy is bigger than that. I think that message is felt and taken in at a greater level when you can help people achieve success. I think that’s what is so fun about it for me. … To be able to do that I think has helped it be the most satisfying part about it for me.”
Page, who was coached by Golson at South Alabama when Golson was a graduate assistant (G.A.) for former defensive coordinator Bill Clark, the former ultra-successful head coach at Prattville High where Golson and Page both graduated, said Golson knows the pulse of his team and how to get the best out of it.
“The biggest thing I think that works in his favor is trust in his instincts and not being afraid to do something a little differently than maybe what you’re used to in the past,” Page said. “The open-mindedness and the timing that we’ve done some things, he’s had a big part in that. It’s cool to watch it work and how he leads. You’re just thankful to be a part of it.”
And to think, football wasn’t Golson’s first love. That was basketball. He played in high school and on an AAU team, Alabama Challenge. As a freshman at Autauga Academy, his team won a state championship. He transferred to Prattville his senior year and that’s when things started to change for him in football and coaching.
“I just fell in love with it,” he said. “And when I played for Bill Clark I knew this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a head coach at the highest level in the state of Alabama. From that day forward that’s what I pursued. I walked on at Alabama. I wasn’t good enough to play there but I ended up playing four years as the starting quarterback at Huntingdon for Mike Turk. How fortunate was I to get to play for him? He’s one of the best there is in the business. I graduated college and I knew I wanted to be a coach. I coached basketball while I was still in college at Autauga Academy.”
Right out of college, he was hired as head football coach at Hooper Academy near Montgomery. He would then be a G.A. at South Alabama, coached quarterbacks at Marbury and returned to Hooper Academy. Caleb Ross hired him as offensive coordinator at McGill-Toolen, where he remained for four years — McGill reached the state title game three of those seasons, winning in 2015 — and then he joined Kenny King’s staff as offensive coordinator at Daphne.
The journey placed him at MGM.
“I really feel that this is what God meant for me to do and I’m really fortunate to be able to provide for my family,” Golson said. “This was the dream. … To be able to put this program together like we have the last two years, it’s been special.”
