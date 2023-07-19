Owner Eddie Shoemaker and his Mobile International Speedway (MIS) crew welcomed racing back to the track last weekend and Augie Grill earned the first checkered flag of the new era. The Hueytown native sports a strong racing resume. He arrived in Mobile as the favorite and earned the reputation.
Grill was challenged by hometown favorite Dustin Smith and the pair swapped the lead back and forth in the 50-lap feature with the veteran getting the best of the young gun from Mobile.
“Dustin is really coming on. He’s going to be a great racer,” Grill said. “Really appreciate Elliott Massey letting me drive one of his cars tonight. I had a great time.”
A 25-minute fireworks show followed the Pro-Late Model feature and then the fireworks moved to the Speedway. The Pure Stock class did not disappoint. The trio of Jimmy Hollingsworth, Robert Loper and Robert Barber spent the closing laps of the feature in a side-by-side, three-wide, fender-banging finish that had the largest crowd at MIS since the ARCA Mobile 200 10 years ago on their feet. Hollingsworth emerged as the victor with Loper and Barber second and third, respectively.
MIS fans are familiar with the names at the top of the leaderboard in the Sportsman Division. B.J. Leytham is the matriarch of the Leytham racing family and Maddox Langham is the youngest of the Langham bunch. On Saturday night the old man got the best of the youngster with D3, Daryl McDonald, coming in third.
Pro-Truck driver Okie Mason has a successful history along the Gulf Coast. He has been racing so long that he has a grandson racing and winning races in the Pure Stock division. Mason holds the unique distinction of having won races in six different decades and five championships in one season. Add a dozen or more titles over the years and it’s no surprise Mason parked his truck in victory lane Saturday night. Finishing second was multi-time champion Steven Davis, followed by Dustin Smith who also ran 50 laps in the Pro-Late Model feature.
In the Legacy class, youngster Cole Peavy bested Van Rayburn and former track champion Jay Jay Day in a three-wide battle to the finish.
In their first appearance at MIS, the Crown Stocks had the largest field of cars with 21. The Wild Bunch class is made up of old Crown Vics and Police Interceptors with the windows taken out and roll cage and race seat installed. The Crown Stock is the most inexpensive form of racing, with cars selling for less than $5,000.
In the last race of the night, the Crown Stock division was well-contested. Kris Rummel of Largo, Fla., etched his name into the MIS history books as the track’s first Crown Stock winner. Dave Nolan was second and Tyler Young placed third.
The Speedway will be back in action Saturday, July 29.
