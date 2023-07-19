Augie Grill

Augie Grill earned the checkered flag at the Mobile International Speedway on July 16.

 Photo courtesy of Eddie Richie.

Owner Eddie Shoemaker and his Mobile International Speedway (MIS) crew welcomed racing back to the track last weekend and Augie Grill earned the first checkered flag of the new era. The Hueytown native sports a strong racing resume. He arrived in Mobile as the favorite and earned the reputation.

Grill was challenged by hometown favorite Dustin Smith and the pair swapped the lead back and forth in the 50-lap feature with the veteran getting the best of the young gun from Mobile.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.