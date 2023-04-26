Lacrosse is not the most popular sport in the Deep South, but it is becoming more prevalent in the area, especially along the Gulf Coast. The Gulf South Lacrosse League (GSLL) features 11 teams — three from Alabama and four each from Mississippi and Louisiana — that compete in regular-season play and a league championship.
The three Alabama teams are all from the Mobile-Baldwin area — UMS-Wright, Lower Alabama Lacrosse (LAL) and St. Paul’s. Lacrosse is not a sanctioned sport in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), so the UMS-Wright and St. Paul’s teams are club teams.
This weekend at E.E. Delaney Stadium at St. Paul’s, the top six teams in the league will play for the league championship. LAL is the No. 1 seed, followed by Southern Elite of Ocean Springs, Miss., at No. 2. Chaos of St. Tammany Parish, La., is the No. 3 seed, with UMS seeded No. 4, Dutchtown of Ascension Parish, La., at No. 5 and MadLax of Madison, Miss., claiming the No. 6 seed.
The remaining teams in the league not earning spots in the championship include St. Paul’s, Hub City of Hattiesburg, Miss., Regents of Oxford, Miss., Acadiana of Lafayette, La., and Central of Baton Rouge, La.
UMS head coach Drew Warren said the sport is gaining ground and he hopes some who have not watched a lacrosse match previously will attend this weekend’s championships.
“It’s definitely growing,” he said of the sport. “I just moved here from South Carolina in December. I was a head coach and assistant coach there for the last four or five years and I played in college. I grew up in South Carolina and played there and it’s not really a lacrosse hotbed there, but you could see how big it is there compared to here. There’s a huge difference.
“Lacrosse is a New York-Maryland sport. That’s where it’s a hotbed. It’s starting to make its way down south and toward the middle part of the country. It still hasn’t blown up here yet, but it’s getting pretty close. I think the more club teams that get involved in the state of Alabama you’ll see it blow up a little bit more here and some of these schools may start considering it as a sanctioned sport.”
Warren said UMS is a different program than some. He noted all but one of the players on the UMS roster attends the school, and the one exception is the son of a coach at the school. LAL, he said, is a mixture of players from at least three Baldwin County schools.
“There are a lot more numbers than what I’m used to having, but we’ve got a lot of football players on our team,” Warren said of the Bulldogs’ roster. “I think that’s why we’ve been really successful this year. We’ve got kids that are super aggressive, super hard-nosed and physical, and that definitely is an advantage for us for sure. Our faceoff guy, he’d never faced off until this year, and he’s at 67 percent on the season. I attribute that to simply him being physical and being willing to work harder. The other kids see that and it makes them play harder. We’ve only got maybe six or seven guys on the team right now that strictly play lacrosse.”
UMS established a 9-2 record during the regular season and split its games against No. 1 seed LAL in the regular season.
“Us and LAL have a pretty good rivalry going on right now,” Warren said. “This year was the first time our program has beaten them.”
This weekend’s league championship begins Saturday with No. 4 seed UMS facing No. 5 Dutchtown at 9 a.m. and No. 3 Chaos taking on No. 6 MadLax at 11 a.m. Top-seeded LAL will play at 3 p.m. against the lowest-seeded winning team of the two first-round games, with Southern Elite taking on the remaining team at 5 p.m. The winners of the 3 and 5 p.m. matches will play for the league championship Sunday at 10 a.m.
“I think that if people come and watch it and see what the sport is — most of the people when they think lacrosse, they don’t really respect it,” Warren said. “But I think if they saw our kids, especially with the football kids, they would respect it.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
