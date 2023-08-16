Gulf Shore High School Dolphins

Gulf Shore High School Dolphins

Gulf Shores head coach Mark Hudspeth says he’s waiting for someone to nominate a pair of cornerbacks with the talent, experience and athleticism his cornerbacks — seniors Braden Jackson and Ronnie Royal III — possess. He’s still waiting.

Braden Jackson, Gulf Shores

Braden Jackson, Gulf Shores

Another challenge could be to find a pair of players who also have a big impact on offense, as both Jackson and Royal do. Jackson plays wide receiver while Royal is going to find himself in a number of positions, including running back, wide receiver and Wildcat quarterback.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.