Gulf Shores head coach Mark Hudspeth says he’s waiting for someone to nominate a pair of cornerbacks with the talent, experience and athleticism his cornerbacks — seniors Braden Jackson and Ronnie Royal III — possess. He’s still waiting.
Another challenge could be to find a pair of players who also have a big impact on offense, as both Jackson and Royal do. Jackson plays wide receiver while Royal is going to find himself in a number of positions, including running back, wide receiver and Wildcat quarterback.
Royal is headed to North Carolina State to play in the secondary when his Gulf Shores career ends and Jackson is receiving attention from college scouts as well, including Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Indiana and Arkansas State.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Jackson said he truly enjoys playing on both sides of the ball and spending a lot of time on the field. Aside from his defensive and offensive duties, he is also a kick return specialist for the Dolphins. It makes for busy Friday nights and even busier days on the practice field.
“Playing both sides, it’s a lot, but it’s like Ronnie says, you’ve just got to put your mind to it to be able to do it,” Jackson said. “I’ve been doing it my whole life and it became an everyday thing to me. It’s like a habit, and I made it a habit. I just put my foot down and started grinding. That’s the way you have to be.”
Admittedly, Jackson said, he prefers defense over offense and for a simple reason. “I like hitting people,” he said. But he enjoys his role on offense, too.
Last year, Jackson hauled in 21 passes for 440 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 13 kickoff returns for another 356 yards and one score. He also scored on defense, returning his only interception for a touchdown. Also on defense, Jackson made 46 tackles, 31 of which were solo stops. He added one tackle for a loss, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
“It’s no secret he’s a really good athlete, but the second thing he brings is he’s a physical player,” Hudspeth said of Jackson. “Defensively, he’s the guy who wants to hunt you up and hit you hard. So he brings that tough mentality to our defense and that’s what [defensive coordinator] Coach [Brian] VanGorder likes about him. He’s not a finesse player, he’s a physical player.
“I would like to see another high school that’s got two corners like we’ve got. Those two guys are not only outstanding athletes with great ball skills, but they’re both physical. Both of those guys make a lot of tackles from the corner position.”
Of course, Hudspeth likes what he sees from Jackson on offense, too.
“He’s a big-play guy because he’s got downhill speed,” Hudspeth said. “He’s long and he can go over the top [of defenders]. He has outstanding ball skills and makes the contested one-on-one catches. That’s what he can bring.”
The trick is to try and keep Jackson and Royal as fresh as possible while also making sure they are on the field as much as possible, especially during key moments in games. And there’s practice sessions that require some planning as well.
“It’s difficult, and it’s probably more difficult for these guys than it is for us because they are the guys putting in the work every day,” Hudspeth said. “We’ve had to format our practice schedule in order to get these guys reps on both sides of the ball.”
Gulf Shores is coming off an 11-2 season in which the Dolphins reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs and set a school record for wins. With Jackson and Royal leading the way, the Dolphins’ goal is to pick up more wins and go deeper in the playoffs this season.
