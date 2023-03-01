Gulf Shores High School Wrestling Team

Gulf Shores High School Wrestling Team

 Gulf Shores High School

Gulf Shores placed tied for third in Class 5A in the recent Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state wrestling championship at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Also, four wrestlers from the Mobile-Baldwin area finished as state runners-up in their respective classification and weight divisions. Orange Beach’s Shayd Arboneaux finished second in Class 1A-4A’s 132-pound division, while Lucas Salcedo of Gulf Shores was runner-up in the 5A 195-pound division and teammate Sam Schepker was runner-up in the 285-pound division. In 6A, Spanish Fort’s D’vonte Simpson was runner-up in the 182-pound division.

