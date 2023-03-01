Gulf Shores placed tied for third in Class 5A in the recent Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state wrestling championship at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Also, four wrestlers from the Mobile-Baldwin area finished as state runners-up in their respective classification and weight divisions. Orange Beach’s Shayd Arboneaux finished second in Class 1A-4A’s 132-pound division, while Lucas Salcedo of Gulf Shores was runner-up in the 5A 195-pound division and teammate Sam Schepker was runner-up in the 285-pound division. In 6A, Spanish Fort’s D’vonte Simpson was runner-up in the 182-pound division.
In South Super Regional competition, Gulf Shores placed first in Class 5A with Datham Butt (126-pound), Landon Everett (182) and Schepker (285) winning regional crowns while Ethan Sharkey (132), Taylor Cheek (138), Weston Reed (170) and Jackson Russ (220) were regional runners-up. In Class 7A, Daphne placed fifth, Foley seventh, Baker ninth and Fairhope 10th in the regional. Local winners were Foley’s Evan Catlin (138), Baker’s Dalton Kovacs (170) and Daphne’s Colton Rainer (195), while Baker’s Logan Odom (126), Daphne’s Ethan Lassere (152) and Foley’s Gabe Morin (182) were regional runners-up. In the Class 6A regional, Spanish Fort finished seventh and Saraland 10th. Baldwin County’s Joaquin Crook (132) was a regional champ, while Saraland’s John Daugherty (120) and Spanish Fort’s D’vonte Simpson (182) were regional runners-up. In Class 1A-4A regional competition, Orange Beach’s Shayd Arboneaux (132) was a winner and teammate Chase Sterling (195) was a runner-up.
UM BOWLERS END SEASON
The first-ever season for the University of Mobile men’s bowling team came to an end last weekend in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) tournament in Savannah, Ga. The Rams won their first match of the tournament but lost the next two in the double-elimination event. Mobile defeated Blue Mountain 4-0 (165-153, 137-131, 169-156, 214-155) in the first round, but dropped a 4-1 decision (180-146, 199-132, 179-133, 155-208, 268-135) to the Savannah College of Art and Design in the second round. The Rams were eliminated in the third round by Stillman in a close 4-3 decision (143-174, 99-101, 149-156, 157-151, 145-126, 170-145, 154-105).
TOURNEY SET AT KIVA DUNES
The Emerald Coast Golf Tour (ECGT) is opening its 2023 season with the Kiva Dunes Pro Classic March 1-3 in Gulf Shores. The 54-hole event, which will include a pro-am on Wednesday, March 1, is sponsored by the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism Board. ECGT is a developmental tour for players trying to earn their PGA tour card or Korn Ferry Tour card. The Emerald Coast Tour has had more than 25 PGA tour winners play on its tour in the past.
The inaugural Kiva Dunes Pro Classic was won by Hunter Stewart and Michael Hebert in 2017; they were declared co-champions. Hunter Stewart was the winner again in 2018, with Doug Barron winning in 2019. Barron went on to win his first event on the PGA Champions Tour later that year. Michael Johnson of Birmingham was the 2021 champion and Mobile’s Zach Sucher, a former PGA Tour player, won last year’s event. He is expected to return for this year’s tournament. Also expected in the field this year is former South Alabama standout and PGA Tour player Heath Slocum, who plays on the PGA Champions Tour.
