Reese’s Senior Bowl officials received word several other players have accepted invitations to participate in the annual all-star game. The latest list includes Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall and Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor. Ekiyor is the first Alabama player to announce his acceptance, while Hall joins linebackers Eku Leota and Owen Pappoe as players who have previously announced they will play in the Mobile event.
Hall, 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, produced 60 total tackles for the Tigers this season, including 12 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. He also had one interception, seven quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. Ekiyor, 6-3, 307, played offensive guard for the Crimson Tide and was a three-year starter.
Other players recently accepting invitations to play in the Senior Bowl, slated Feb. 4 at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium at 1:30 p.m. (NFL Network), include Central Michigan DL Thomas Incoom, Georgia Tech DL Keion White, LSU DL Ali Gaye, Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond, Louisville DL Yaya Diaby, Clemson DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Florida LB Ventrell Miller, Michigan OL Ryan Hayes, Fresno State QB Jake Haener, Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Nebraska WR Trey Palmer. As of Monday morning, 85 players had accepted invitations to participate.
Bollettieri dies at 91
Hall of Fame tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, 91, a 1953 graduate of Spring Hill College, died Sunday at his home following a series of health issues, according to news reports. Bollettieri, who often referred to himself as the “Michelangelo of Tennis,” is best known for his Bollettieri Tennis Academy and for mentoring players such as Andre Agassi, Monica Seles, Jim Courier, Boris Becker, Maria Sharapova, Martina Hingis and others.
He formed the Bollettieri Tennis Academy in 1978 in Bradenton, Fla., and sold it to IMG in 1987. The property is now more than 600 acres, houses 55 tennis courts and a boarding school, and also features facilities for seven other sports, including football, baseball and basketball.
He received his degree from Spring Hill in philosophy.
UMS-Wright wins title
The UMS-Wright girls’ swim team won the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 1A-5A state swim championship last weekend at Auburn University’s James E. Martin Aquatics Center. Whitesburg Christian placed second, with Madison Academy finishing third. Gulf Shores placed fourth, Bayside Academy was fifth and other area schools that placed included Cottage Hill Christian (11th), Faith Academy (16th) and Bayshore Christian (22nd).
In Class 6A-7A girls, Bob Jones was the state champion, with Auburn second and St. Paul’s finishing third. Other area schools competing included Fairhope (seventh), McGill-Toolen (12th), Daphne (16th), Murphy (20th), Davidson (21st) and Baker (25th).
In Class 1A-5A Boys, Boaz won the crown, followed by Gulf Shores in second place and UMS-Wright in third. Other local schools included Orange Beach (10th), Satsuma (13th), St. Michael (14th) and Faith Academy (17th). The boys’ Class 6A-7A state title was won by Huntsville, with Hoover and Vestavia Hills next in line. Area teams placing included Fairhope (seventh), St. Paul’s (eighth), McGill-Toolen (ninth), Baker (11th), Daphne (13th), Murphy (T28th), Foley (T28th), Spanish Fort (33rd) and Saraland (35th).
UAB loses local commits
Following the announcement Trent Dilfer would be the new head football coach at UAB, two of three local players who had committed to sign with the Blazers have had a change of heart and de-committed from UAB and reopened their commitments. Vigor defensive end Michael Towner and Orange Beach defensive back Chris Pearson announced on their Twitter pages last week they have decided to reopen their college recruitment. St. Paul’s defensive back Christopher Bracy remains committed to UAB, according to Saints head coach Ham Barnett.
Pearson had 92 tackles for the Makos this season, including five sacks. He also produced one interception for a touchdown and he blocked a punt he returned for a touchdown. On offense, he had 59 carries for 470 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught five passes for 74 yards. He also had kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns. Towner collected 94 tackles with 18 tackles for a loss and 15.5 sacks. He had five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Yego set school mark
South Alabama track athlete Kirami Yego set a new school record and finished among the top 35 in the 5,000-meter run at the Sharon Colyear Invitational meet at Boston University last weekend. He finished the race in a time of 13:38.45, besting the previous school record held by David Kimani by four seconds. The time is also a new Sun Belt Conference record.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
