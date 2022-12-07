Senior Bowl

Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor and Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall

 University of Alabama Athletics | Auburn University Athletics

Reese’s Senior Bowl officials received word several other players have accepted invitations to participate in the annual all-star game. The latest list includes Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall and Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor. Ekiyor is the first Alabama player to announce his acceptance, while Hall joins linebackers Eku Leota and Owen Pappoe as players who have previously announced they will play in the Mobile event.

Hall, 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, produced 60 total tackles for the Tigers this season, including 12 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. He also had one interception, seven quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. Ekiyor, 6-3, 307, played offensive guard for the Crimson Tide and was a three-year starter.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

