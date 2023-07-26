A few years ago in this column, four decades of outdoor volleyball exploits at the legendary Hobbit Park in Mobile were featured. In the final installment of that two-part series, the accidental introduction of the game to a young visitor was discussed.
John “J.D.” Hamilton had gone to the site — officially known as McLean Park — to do some skateboarding. When a volleyball game could not begin because one team was down a person, the then-senior at St. Paul’s Episcopal School was asked to step in.
Hamilton agreed. He would never regret the decision.
That chance encounter has led to Hamilton being on the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) tour. He recently completed his most successful season yet as a beach volleyball player.
PLAYER DEVELOPMENT
In the previous Lagniappe article, Hamilton had completed his civil engineering degree from the University of South Alabama. He and his wife, Summer, would travel to St. Petersburg, Fla., for him to work as a project engineer and to continue honing his playing skills.
The move did not enhance his AVP credentials. In 2021, he played in two tournaments and finished 53rd both times. In 2022, he only managed to appear in one tournament in which he finished in 25th place.
“Those were tough times,” Hamilton told Lagniappe. “I had quit my job and was hustling to pay the bills. I took a break from competitive volleyball, but continued my training.”
Hamilton eventually moved to New Orleans to be closer to his coach, Joey Keener.
“I was there from August 2022 to February 2023,” Hamilton said. “I went full time coaching volleyball with Joey. I spent six hours a day coaching either juniors or collegiate players. Then I would spend two hours training.
“But then I told myself I have a family [including a child, Maverick] and needed to make more money. I accepted a job with Brabner & Hollon in Mobile. It gave me a chance to come home and to use my degree.”
He had not given up on volleyball. He got up at 4:15 a.m. each morning to work out with Michael Nguyen at Crunch Fitness.
“I get there at 5 and he had planned all my workouts,” Hamilton said. “There is an hour of powerlifting for strength training, 20 minutes of hardcore cardio, 20 minutes in the sauna and then I go to Brabner.
“When I finished, I drove over to Spring Hill College where I coached prep girls for beach volleyball. At the end of the night, I spent an hour and a half on my personal volleyball.”
It was during this time his support team came through.
“I had my wife, Spring Hill coach Sarah Senft, Aiden Carroll [who he has coached since she was 14] and her brother, Nico, initiate my drills,” he said. “They are super helpful and kept my volleyball dream alive.”
PAYING OFF
The AVP season began March 16 in Miami and April 13 in New Orleans. The outcomes were not what Hamilton was expecting.
“I had some frustrating finishes,” he said. “Then everything turned around.”
Travis Mewhirter, the head writer for Volleyball Magazine, called Hamilton and asked if he would be his playing partner for the Virginia Beach Open in June. Normally a team would need to qualify for Virginia Beach, but Mewhirter had enough points that he and Hamilton earned an automatic berth.
“We had a heck of a run,” Hamilton said. “We beat a lot of veteran AVP players. After the first 10 points, I knew it would be a special weekend.”
Following a two-set sweep to open, they lost in three sets to Sean Cook and Jake Dietrich, who are both main draw Tier One players. After bouncing back with another win, next up were Jake Urrutia and Ian Satterfield.
“They had been on a tear this year after having already qualified in Miami and New Orleans,” Hamilton said. “I knew this game would be the most important of the day because the top four get an automatic draw into the Pro Series.
“They were in control the whole game, but then I got an ace to put us up 21-20. After a few side-outs, Travis got a block to win the game. They stomped us in the second set, but then everything fell into place for the third set.”
Hamilton said every long rally and close call went their way.
“We were at 13-7 on the last switch,” he said. “My legs started shaking. My goal that I wanted for the last 10 years was sitting there. I just had to not mess it up.”
When the final set went their way, Hamilton was overcome with emotions.
“I tried to fight it back, but the tears were coming out of my eyes,” he said. “All my Mobile crew was there. It was a very special moment. We lost the next round, but third place was still my best finish ever.”
After losing in the final round of qualifying at the AVP tournament in Denver, next was a flight to California for the Hermosa Beach Open, “the top of beach volleyball,” Hamilton said.
The first outing was against Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander. The two Olympic-class players claimed a 21-18, 21-10 win.
“I was getting text messages from people watching us on television, saying they were proud of me,” Hamilton said. “But losing 21-10 has not happened to me in years. I needed a mental readjustment.”
Next was a team composed of Roberto Rodriquez and Dave Palm.
“I’ve looked up to them for years and tried to incorporate their play into my game,” Hamilton said. “The rallies were long, but we pulled it out 22-20 and 21-19. This was my first main draw Tier One win.”
Advancing came with a cost.
“The environment was so different,” he said. “It was over-stimulating.
“Then I got a text from Mark Burik, who coached us the whole weekend. He said we all have doubts and we deal with them. He said if I ever doubted I deserved to be on the AVP, this proves I belonged.”
The next round featured a battle with Chase Frishman and Bill Kolinske.
“Both games were very intense,” he said. “Chase and I both combined for over 30 digs, which is insane. When the last ball went down [21-18, 21-19 win], I was flooded with emotions again.
“This is the Mecca of beach volleyball and now I am making a name for myself. The crowd was going crazy. I had just beaten two people who have inspired me for years.”
The storybook finish was not to be, though, as Chase Budinger and Miles Evans took the semifinal match 21-14, 21-17. Still, Hamilton and Mewhirter had a seventh-place finish.
Hamilton said it has been an incredible journey since putting down his skateboard that fateful day.
“I’m still on cloud nine,” he said. “It was so cool that everything at Hermosa Beach was televised and it all started at Hobbit Park. I’m really glad I joined them that day. It changed my whole life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.