It appears Hank Aaron’s childhood home will be moving to a new neighborhood. Again.
The home, built by Aaron’s father, Herbert, in 1942, and where Aaron’s mother lived from 1942 until 2007, was moved from its original location in Toulminville to Hank Aaron Stadium in 2008, where it was renovated and converted into the Hank Aaron Childhood Home and Museum. It took almost two years to complete the renovations, but the museum officially opened on April 14, 2010 — 13 years ago — to great fanfare and a Hall of Fame guest list that included Willie Mays, Bob Feller, Ozzie Smith, Reggie Jackson, Rickey Henderson and Bruce Sutter, as well as then-Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig and then-National Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson.
Thousands of fans would visit the home and museum, which not only told the story of Aaron’s baseball accomplishments, but of his life growing up in Mobile. Not only did the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Aaron family donate baseball memorabilia for display, but there were also items from the Aaron family home on display, along with replica items that depicted how the Aaron house looked when Aaron was a youngster growing up in the home.
But the doors are now closed, the memorabilia returned to the Hall of Fame and Aaron family, its history put on hold. When the Mobile BayBears Class AA team left for a new home in Madison as the Rocket City Trash Pandas and soon afterward, the city of Mobile lost control of the property, which now sits vacant, with entrance to the property blocked by a locked gate, the future of the stadium — and with it, the future of the Aaron home and museum — has become a mystery.
And so, the home will move again.
Last week, a plan to move the home and museum to Seals Park, which is owned by the city and has an area large enough to accommodate it, was revealed. What is unknown at this time is whether the move will be temporary or permanent. It is believed the move will take place in July. Once the bid process for the cost of the move is completed and presented to the Mobile City Council for approval, a definitive date will be set which is expected to take place by the end of April or early May.
Originally, when the Aaron family home was moved the seven miles from its Toulminville location to Hank Aaron Stadium, Hinkle House Movers took on the project at no charge, providing the service as a tribute to Aaron.
The cost of moving the home from the stadium to Seals Park is unknown at this time, but is expected to be expensive, especially when one considers once the house is moved it must also be placed on a solid foundation and secured.
“There’s really no choice but to move it out of there because we really don’t know what the future of Hank Aaron Stadium is going to be,” Danny Corte, executive director of the Mobile Sports Authority, said. “I’d like to think that we would know the future of the stadium sooner rather than later, but who knows what’s going to happen with that. I think the mayor’s office and Aaron’s family have been talking about a suitable place, even temporarily, and they have settled on Seals Park, as I understand it. I’m not sure that’s the permanent place, but we really have no choice. You’ve got to have it in a place where you can secure it and really look over it. … We really had no choice but to have to move it.”
When the move was noted last week, District 2 City Councilman William Carroll noted the importance of the home/museum to the city and especially to the community of Toulminville. He said he believes the home belongs back in Toulminville, but he expressed a desire to make sure the Aaron family supports any decision as to where the home/museum will be placed permanently.
“This is probably more a temporary move than a permanent move, but who knows? It could end up being a permanent move,” Corte said of placing the home/museum in Seals Park. “[It needs to be] someplace where our visitors can walk to it and be able to go inside and check it out.”
Once a permanent location for the home/museum is selected and everything is in place, Corte, said it is hoped the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Aaron family will again loan items for display. When the changes to Hank Aaron Stadium took place and the uncertainty surrounding the stadium arose, the loaned items were removed to ensure their security and safety. Along with moving the home and transforming it into a museum, there was also the requirement of making sure it maintained a temperature-controlled environment for the protection of the items it housed. Because that aspect of the home/museum became uncertain, especially with no one currently on the property to oversee the home/museum itself, items inside the home were removed.
City officials said when the city’s lease of the stadium property ended and the Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group, which conducted events at the stadium, including Halloween and Christmas drive-thru light shows and baseball tournaments, was no longer located in the stadium offices because of the current lease uncertainty, steps were taken to secure the items that remained in the home/museum.
According to Jason Johnson, director of communications for the city of Mobile, prior to the city’s lease for the stadium coming to an end, the city of Mobile’s Real Estate and Asset Management Department made an index of all the remaining properties inside the home/museum, categorized them and moved them to climate-controlled city storage, where they remain today.
Those items will also be made available for display again once the move of the home/museum has been completed.
Corte said the important aspect of this situation is to make sure the home/museum is protected and made available for citizens and visitors alike to celebrate Aaron’s history and his legacy.
“Growing up here, the No. 1 sports figure out of Mobile was always Hank Aaron,” Corte said “Yes, we have those four other Major League Hall of Famers, [Willie] McCovey, [Billy] Williams — and they are all very important too — [Satchel] Paige and [Ozzie] Smith, but Hank is who we were identified with, pretty much around the world.
“I think to make sure his legacy lives on, I think is important for our sports history in Mobile. His house is one small part of that and you’ve got to take care of your history, and hopefully, that’s what will happen once we find a permanent place for the house."
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.