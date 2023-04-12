Hank Aaron Museum

Hank Aaron Museum

It appears Hank Aaron’s childhood home will be moving to a new neighborhood. Again. 

The home, built by Aaron’s father, Herbert, in 1942, and where Aaron’s mother lived from 1942 until 2007, was moved from its original location in Toulminville to Hank Aaron Stadium in 2008, where it was renovated and converted into the Hank Aaron Childhood Home and Museum. It took almost two years to complete the renovations, but the museum officially opened on April 14, 2010 — 13 years ago — to great fanfare and a Hall of Fame guest list that included Willie Mays, Bob Feller, Ozzie Smith, Reggie Jackson, Rickey Henderson and Bruce Sutter, as well as then-Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig and then-National Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

