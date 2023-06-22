Ryley Harrison Ava Hodo

Fairhope senior Ryley Harrison and Orange Beach Ava Hodo were respectively named Lagniappe's 2023 Class 6A-7A and Class 1A-5A players of the year.

 Left Photo by Marvin Gentry / Right Photo courtesy of Orange Beach Athletics

The 2023 Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state softball tournament featured five teams from the Mobile County-Baldwin County area in the field — Orange Beach in Class 4A, St. Paul’s in Class 5A, Spanish Fort in Class 6A and Fairhope and Daphne in Class 6A.

Orange Beach won its third consecutive state championship, its first in Class 4A, defeating Houston Academy 5-0 in the state championship game in Oxford.

