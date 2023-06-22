The 2023 Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state softball tournament featured five teams from the Mobile County-Baldwin County area in the field — Orange Beach in Class 4A, St. Paul’s in Class 5A, Spanish Fort in Class 6A and Fairhope and Daphne in Class 6A.
Orange Beach won its third consecutive state championship, its first in Class 4A, defeating Houston Academy 5-0 in the state championship game in Oxford.
Fairhope finished the season as the state runner-up in Class 7A, falling to Hewitt-Trussville in the state title game. Spanish Fort finished third in Class 6A.
And while there were other teams in the area also enjoying strong performances last season, one of the keys to that success is based on the abundance of individual talent that dotted the respective rosters.
That talent is recognized in the 2023 Lagniappe All-Area softball teams. As the recent release of the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) all-state team attests, including the Miss Softball winner, there are several players from area teams among the best in the state.
The Lagniappe All-Area softball team is actually two teams — the Class 6A-7A team and the Class 1A-5A team. Both teams feature a 14-player first team (three pitchers, a catcher, a designated hitter, four infielders, three outfielders and two utility players) as well as four superlatives — Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, Hitter of the Year and Coach of the Year. A list of players who did not make the first team are featured as honorable mention selections.
On the Class 6A-7A team,, recently named Miss Softball by the ASWA, symbolic of the best player in the state regardless of classification, was named the Player of the Year, with Daphne’s Victoria Moten named Pitcher of the Year, Baker’s Emily Mizelle named Hitter of the Year and Spanish Fort’s Barclay Kercher as Coach of the Year.
On the Class 1A-5A team, Orange Beach has a strong presence, both on the first-team and honorable mention lists, as well as among the superlatives, claiming three of the four top awards. Makos’ freshman Ava Hodo was named the Player of the Year, with teammate K.G. Favors earning the Pitcher of the Year Award. Orange Beach’s Shane Alexander was named the Coach of the Year. The lone non-Orange Beach representative among the top four awards is Faith Academy’s Mylee Stagner, who collected the Hitter of the Year award.
Mizelle repeats as a Lagniappe All-Area superlative. She was named the Class 6A-7A Player of the Year for the 2022 team. Hodo and Alexander also return to the superlatives list. In 2022, Hodo was the Class 2A-5A Hitter of the Year while Alexander was the group’s Coach of the Year.
CLASS 1A-5A ALL-AREA
Here is the 2023 Lagniappe Class 1A-5A All-Area softball team:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ava Hodo, Orange Beach
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
K.G. Favors, Orange Beach
HITTER OF THE YEAR
Mylee Stagner, Faith Acad.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Shane Alexander, Orange Beach
FIRST TEAM
P: K.G. Favors, Orange Beach
P: Belle Sheffield, Satsuma
P: Madeline Howard, St. Paul’s
C: Mylee Stagner, Faith Acad.
INF: Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach
INF: Anna Jo Bonds, Satsuma
INF: Lillie Stagner, Faith Acad.
INF: Justine Henderson, Orange Beach
OF: Caroline McLendon, St. Paul’s
OF: Hailey Padgett, Mobile Chr.
OF: Mackenzie Gartman, Cottage Hill
DH: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach
UTL: Teagan Revette, Orange Beach
UTL: Molly Pitts, Mobile Chr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Morgan Brewton, Faith Academy; Tori Taylor, Mobile Christian; Hope Blaylock, UMS-Wright; Tia Titi, Gulf Shores; Morgan Maples, St. Paul’s; Camaryn Herman, Cottage Hill Christian; Maygan Silvester, Faith Academy; Morgan Brewton, Faith Academy; Aubry Butters, Mobile Christian; Larkin Anthony, Faith Academy; Kennedy Jones, Cottage Hill Christian; Ava Voris, St. Paul’s; Falyn Beebe, Orange Beach; Amelia Crumpton, Faith Academy; L.C. Robbins, Orange Beach; Kaitlyn Robertson, Orange Beach; Mackenzie Smith, Faith Academy.
CLASS 6A-7A ALL-AREA
Here is the 2023 Lagniappe Class 6A-7A All-Area softball team:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ryley Harrison, Fairhope
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Victoria Moten, Daphne
HITTER OF THE YEAR
Emily Mizelle, Baker
COACH OF THE YEAR
Barclay Kercher, Spanish Fort
FIRST TEAM
P: Ryley Harrison, Fairhope
P: Victoria Moten, Daphne
P: Madison Byrd, Baldwin Co.
C: Laina Holliman, MGM
INF: Jesslyn Gordon, Fairhope
INF: Bre Hughes, Saraland
INF: Haley Hart, Spanish Fort
INF: Kennedy Sevcik, Spanish Fort
OF: Abby Johnson, Daphne
OF: Gracie Dees, Saraland
OF: Madison Griffith, Spanish Fort
DH: Emma Hudson, Alma Bryant
UTL: Emily Mizelle, Baker
UTL: Mikayla Baumgartner, MGM
HONORABLE MENTION
Myleigh Dobbins, Saraland; Mackenzie Boullon, Spanish Fort; Jaicee Massey, Baker; Olivia Ray, Saraland; Danni Wiggins, Daphne; Brianna Ryan, Theodore; Bayleigh Davis, Theodore; Emma Hudson, Alma Bryant; Karen Wisher, Alma Bryant; Gail Wisher, Alma Bryant; Ryann Wallace, Baldwin County; Aspen Gerald, Baldwin County; Breleigh Corley, MGM; Jayden Sawyer, MGM; Edy Gavin, Fairhope; Mallory Earp, Fairhope; Emma Weatherford, Baldwin County; Madelyn Ladnier, Alma Bryant; Anna Acree, Alma Bryant; Chloe Coble, Theodore; Olivia Tillman, Theodore; Lauren Dickinson, Theodore; Hannah Newport, Daphne; Rylee Brookins, Daphne; Taylor Hunt, Daphne; Ayari VanBlaircom, Daphne; Farley Harris, Daphne.
